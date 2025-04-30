The student news site of El Camino College

Bookstore will no longer sell textbooks starting fall 2025

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen MorganApril 30, 2025
Zion Kim, 22, anthropology major, reads through a textbook in an aisle of the El Camino College Bookstore on Wednesday, April 30. Textbooks will no longer be available for sale in the Bookstore and will be outsourced to online purchasing through an affiliate of Barnes & Noble in fall 2025. Kim said having a Bookstore on campus makes a student feel part of the community. He also said people will lose the experience of flipping through textbook pages at the Bookstore since that can’t be done online. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

Textbooks will no longer be for sale in the El Camino College Bookstore after a partnership with an online bookstore service was approved at the Board of Trustees meeting Monday, April 28.

A three-year contract with MBS Direct, an affiliate of Barnes & Noble, will allow students and staff to order books online or download digital copies.

Starting next semester, in fall 2025, the store will contain supplies, clothes, and snacks only.

“Students can order the textbooks online and have it shipped to their home or to the Bookstore on campus,” Crystle Martin, dean of Library and Learning Resources, said.

Martin also mentioned how Canvas will tell the students what books go with their classes and the price of the books will show as well.

Professors have to place requests for textbooks so MBS Direct can get them the books needed for summer and fall 2025.

Justin Choto, 21, business administration major, browses school supplies that are for sale inside the El Camino College Bookstore on Tuesday, April 29. Textbooks will no longer be available for sale in the Bookstore and will be outsourced to online purchasing through an affiliate of Barnes & Noble in fall 2025. Choto said he would be against not having textbooks available in the store as it would defeat the purpose of having a Bookstore if textbooks would no longer be for sale. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

The change also comes as three administrators — Julie Bourlier, Bookstore director, Sonia Gallardo, Bookstore administrative assistant, and Patrick Papetti, Bookstore buyer — will be retiring after this spring semester as part of ECC’s Supplemental Retirement Plan.

The Union attempted to interview them but they declined to comment on the Bookstore situation.

Student workers will still be able to work in the Bookstore even though the textbooks will be gone.

The Union also attempted to interview four student workers at the Bookstore and all four declined to comment.

Jean Paul, 19, a welding major, said the Bookstore shouldn’t change.

“It’s called the Bookstore for a reason, students can just get their books on campus and it’s more convenient for us,” Paul said.

Loïc Audusseau, interim vice president of Administrative Services, said the Bookstore was built in 1974 and that any renovations, including tearing down a wall, would compromise the entire structure.

Because of the way it was constructed, only minor renovations such as painting, replacing furniture or making small repairs can take place.

Ricky Gonzalez, Student Development Office director, said the Associated Students Organization has considered using the extra space after the textbook shelves leave.

“If the space becomes available, ASO would like to make a student activities center for the needs of students,” Gonzalez said.

