7 Photos from last week’s elections

By Mari Inagaki|November 13, 2020

This polling place was set-up in the basement floor of Grand Central Market in Downtown Los Angeles. Image taken Tuesday, November 3, 2020. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Kathleen Ybaira, a poll worker clerk at the polling center in Nakaoka Community Center in Gardena, conducts people who arriving to vote in-person at the polling place on Monday, Nov. 2. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
People were waiting before 10 a.m. for the doors to open the door so they could cast their vote at Nakaoka Community Center polling place in Gardena on Monday, Nov. 2. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Kenji Saito drops off his ballot at the Nakaoka Community Center polling place in Gardena on Monday, Nov. 2. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Adrion Smar shows off the sticker he got after he voted at the Grand Central Market polling place in Downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 3. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Brennan Edward Murray take a selfie after he voted at Grand Central Market in Downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Murray, who is voice actor, moved to Los Angeles a year ago from Florida because of his work, so this is first time he vote at California. He posted the photo on his instagram as a memento.of the event. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Samantha Andrade (left) and Juan Madrigal visit Downtown Los Angeles after voting in the 2020 elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Andrade and Madrigal voted at Dodger Stadium earlier that same day, the last day of the elections.
“I surprised because when we arrived Stadium already many people made a line”. Andrade said.
(Mari Inagaki/ The Union)