Softball advances to day three of the 3C2A State Championships for the first time in school history

El Camino College’s Warriors softball team suffered a crucial loss to West Valley College Vikings (42-3) in the first round of the 3C2A State Championships on Thursday, May 15.

Despite the 4-3 loss, they still have a chance to make it to the state championships in the consolation bracket.

The Warriors have to play and win two games a day in the bracket to make it to the championship round on Sunday.

On Friday, May 16, the team went undefeated to move on to day three of the state championships. This is the first time in school history they have advanced to day three of the 3C2A State Championships.

In the first game that started at 2 p.m., the Warriors shutout the Cypress College Chargers 7-0 behind pitcher Lexi Ramirez, only allowing two hits throughout the game.

With the win, they moved on to the second game of the day.

This is the third time this season the Warriors faced the Chargers, with the Warriors winning all three matchups.

Six hours later, the Warriors faced the Orange Coast College Pirates (33-9) in a thriller and took the win with a narrow score of 10-8.

In the first inning, both teams were off to a fast and hot start with the Warriors leading 7-5, but the Pirates scored swiftly in the next three innings, taking the lead.

Warriors’ shortstop Cheyenne Navarro led the Warriors with three hits and three RBI’s.

The Warriors took the lead in the top of the sixth inning and never looked back to move to day three Saturday, May 17.

This is also the team’s third matchup against the Pirates, with the Warriors winning the series (2-1).

The Warriors play today at 3 p.m. against the Palomar College Comets (42-4).

The winning team will face the losing team between the San Mateo College Bulldogs (42-3) and the Yuba College 49ers (39-7-1) at 6 p.m. today.