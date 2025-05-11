Warriors softball team advances to state championship after walk off hit defeating Long Beach

Warriors’ catcher Anahi Pintado hit a walk-off single in extra innings, sending the team to the 3C2A State Championship.

The match didn’t end until the bottom of the eighth inning after a back-and-forth Game 2 in Round 2 of the 3C2A SoCal Regional Playoffs.

Pintado’s first and only hit came in the bottom of the eighth for the Warriors, but it was the hit that won the game.

The Warriors won by a score of 4-3 against the Long Beach City College Vikings Saturday, May 10 at Long Beach City College.

Vikings pitcher Hailey Harris and Warriors pitcher Lexi Ramirez pitched in two crucial back-to-back games for their teams.

Warriors coach Jessica Rapoza said their strategy was the same as in Game 1 on Friday.

“Our team and Long Beach’s team are very similar, really athletic kids, great pitchers and great practices. I feel like we just had to stick to what we needed to do,” Rapoza said.

The Warriors’ next game is to be determined for the 3C2A State Championships.