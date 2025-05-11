The student news site of El Camino College

Warriors softball team advances to state championship after walk off hit defeating Long Beach

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen MorganMay 11, 2025
El Camino College Warriors softball team celebrates after their victory in the second round of playoffs vs. Long Beach City College on Saturday, May 10. (Bret Fast | The Union)

Warriors’ catcher Anahi Pintado hit a walk-off single in extra innings, sending the team to the 3C2A State Championship.

The match didn’t end until the bottom of the eighth inning after a back-and-forth Game 2 in Round 2 of the 3C2A SoCal Regional Playoffs.

Pintado’s first and only hit came in the bottom of the eighth for the Warriors, but it was the hit that won the game.

The Warriors won by a score of 4-3 against the Long Beach City College Vikings Saturday, May 10 at Long Beach City College.

El Camino College Softball player Lexi Ramirez jogs back to her dugout after scoring a run for her team. (Bret Fast | The Union)
El Camino College Softball player Lexi Ramirez jogs back to her dugout after scoring a run for her team on Saturday, May 10. (Bret Fast | The Union)

Vikings pitcher Hailey Harris and Warriors pitcher Lexi Ramirez pitched in two crucial back-to-back games for their teams.

Warriors coach Jessica Rapoza said their strategy was the same as in Game 1 on Friday.

El Camino College softball head coach Jessica Rapoza, discusses with her players during a break in the action against Long Beach City College on Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Bret Fast | The Union)
El Camino College softball head coach Jessica Rapoza, discusses with her players during a break in the action against Long Beach City College on Saturday, May 10. (Bret Fast | The Union)

“Our team and Long Beach’s team are very similar, really athletic kids, great pitchers and great practices. I feel like we just had to stick to what we needed to do,” Rapoza said.

The Warriors’ next game is to be determined for the 3C2A State Championships.

FlicksByFast_ECCSB_051025-07.jpg
El Camino College softball player Morgan Knight makes contact at bat during a game against Long Beach City College in the second round of playoffs Saturday, May 10. (Bret Fast | The Union)
