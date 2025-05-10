Warriors softball utility hitter comes through to take Game 1 in the second round of playoffs against Long Beach

Warriors’ utility hitter Savana Kastigar hit three RBI’s and a home run during the team’s first game against the Long Beach College Vikings amid Round 2 of regional playoffs.

Kastigar brought momentum to the team early, hitting a two run-home run in the top of the first inning.

The Warriors took Game 1 by a score of 3-2 against the Vikings on Friday, May 9, at Long Beach City College, moving them forward in the 3C2A SoCal Regional Playoffs.

In the regular season these two teams faced off and they split the season series (1-1).

Warriors’ pitcher Lexi Ramirez and Vikings pitcher Hailey Harris pitched all seven innings and had almost identical statistics throughout the game.

El Camino College softball coach Jessica Rapoza said they had to prepare for Harris and her pitching strategy.

“She’s such a good pitcher and she works really well with the four quadrants, so we really tried to work on staying on top of the strategy for Game 1,” Rapoza said.

The Warriors (36-7) next game is Saturday, May 10, at noon against the Vikings (38-5) for Game 2 of the 3C2A SoCal Regionals Playoffs.