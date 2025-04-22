El Camino softball shutout Citrus 8-0

The loudest chanting you might ever hear at a ball game — from the dugout, at least.

Despite the gloomy weather, the Warriors women’s softball team brought the heat as they took their winning streak to seven games in a shutout 8-0 victory against the Citrus College Owls on Friday, April 18.

Utility hitter Savanna Kastigar, batted first for the El Camino College Warriors, hit a flyover double straight over center field, getting on base to start the game off.

And that’s just at the bottom of the first inning.

Infielder Emma Garcia singled to right field, bringing two runs home and striking first for the Warriors as they kept their foot on the gas pedal.

“Citrus is a really good team, so we just knew that we had to come out really locked in and focused,” Warriors coach Jessica Rapoza said.

The top of the first inning was particularly strong for the Warriors, with two infield outs at first before the Owls got fifth down on their lineup.

The first inning continued with a ball after a full count walk, but ended after Warriors pitched a strikeout to end the inning.

Throughout the game, the Warriors constantly took advantage of gaps in the infield, stealing and even scoring off the few errors that the Owls made.

They opened their season playing against the Owls, but the Warriors were more challenged early on and the game had not been a walk off.

At this point in the season, the Warrior’s coordination cannot be missed.

“We’re a little more secured as a team and know how to work together,” coach Noemi Sandoval said. “Even non-starters know their role.”

At the top of the second inning, Owls catcher Rylee Praytor doubled to second, giving the Warriors a scare.

Not fazed, the Warriors kept their composure.

Warriors pitcher Lexi Ramirez pitched three strikeouts in a row, having a one-two-three inning.

The Warriors’ lead grew to 4-0 after shortstop Cheyanne Navarro hit a single up the middle with a two run-RBI.

Owls right fielder Alivia Martinez dove for a ball and missed, but the team made the play at home with a clean throw, putting the Warriors back in the outfield and ending the top of the third inning.

Continuing this way, the Warriors closed the game out with an 8-0 win, inching closer to the playoffs with only three games left.

Rapoza said the team has a lot of drive to get ahead in playoffs.

“We’re trying to be the fourth seed…and we’ll host both rounds of playoffs if we get that fourth seed,” she said.

Closing the game out with an 8-0 win, the Warriors achieved their sixteenth shutout win of the season, moving to (32-5) on the season while the Owls move to (22-15).

The Warriors’ next game will be at home against the Long Beach City College ( 33-4) on Tuesday, April 22 at 3 p.m.