El Camino women’s basketball team eclipses LA Harbor in final home game of the season

After a close game with back-and-forth lead changes, the El Camino College Warriors women’s basketball team clinched the win 40-37, overcoming the LA Harbor College Seahawks’ late lead on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The Warriors came out in the second half on a huge run, going up ten points, but the Seahawks persevered and took the lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Despite the Seahawks’ comeback, Warriors’ freshman forward Keloa Tauala scored a layup to regain their lead late in the fourth quarter.

Warriors fans in the crowd rallied their team, and the Warriors pulled through for the win in the final minutes of the game.

Warriors’ sophomore guard Bella Blum led the team with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Steve Shaw, Warriors coach, said their strategy was to give Blum more open looks and more different looks during the game.

“All season teams have been keying on her, we wanted to move her around in the high post and the wing,” Shaw said.

Freshman guard Marley Zermeno finished with eight points and five rebounds.

The Seahawks’ biggest contributors were sophomore forward Nyah Belton, who scored a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and freshman forward Destiny Halliburton, who scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Both teams struggled throughout the game and played tough defense.

The Warriors shot 25% from the field and 16% from the 3-point range, while the Seahawks shot 24.1% from the field and didn’t make a 3-point basket throughout the game.

Seahawks coach Jason Jaramillo said the Seahawks wanted to disrupt the Warrior’s halfcourt offense.

“We wanted to create chaos and fly at them in our half-court trap and put them in situations that they are not used to,” Jaramillo said.

From the free-throw line, the Seahawks shot 11-16, or 68.8%, from the free-throw line, and the Warriors shot 4-8, or 50%.

Although the Warriors had some trouble shooting the ball, they were prepared for what the Seahawks would throw at them.

“We game plan for the halfcourt trap and we expected it from the last game. I felt like we did a good job of being patient and moving the ball,” Shaw said.

The Warriors will play their next game on the road on Friday, Feb. 21 against the Compton College Tartars.