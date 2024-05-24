The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

21-21 Vision: Warriors coach, athletic director recap baseball season

Byline photo of Tommy Kallman
By Tommy KallmanMay 24, 2024
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Former El Camino student and bodybuilder Arian Razaghpanah lifts at Dave Fishers Powerhouse Gym on Sunday, Feb. 4. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Next-level workout spots in the South Bay
Anthony Taylor, center, takes the podium after winning a state title in the mens 110-meter hurdles at the CCAA track and field state championship on Saturday, May 18 at Saddleback college. Taylor, the state leader in the event and favorite to win set a personal best of 14.12 seconds. (Greg Fontanilla)
Hurdler clinches state title, longtime coach to retire
Behind the Net: An exclusive look at El Camino College's women's volleyball coach
The Santa Ana Dons celebrate Connor Dietschs second-inning two-run home run against the Warriors during Game 2 of the 3C2A SoCal Regionals on Saturday, May 4, at Don Sneddon Field. Dietsch went 2-for-3, with two RBIs and a walk. The Dons beat the Warriors 17-7 ending El Caminos season. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Santa Ana cuts Warriors baseball playoff run short in season-ending loss
Moorpark College designated player Alexa Paradis slides into first base during a pickoff attempt by Warriors pitcher Madilyn Radeke at El Camino Colleges softball field on Friday, May 3. El Camino won 3-0 against Moorpark in Game 1 of the 3C2A Southern California Regionals. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
El Camino Softball shuts out Moorpark in game one of 3C2A SoCal Regionals
Los Angeles Sparks forwards Cameron Brink, left, and Rickea Jackson speak to the media at a press event inside El Camino Colleges Gymnasium on Wednesday, May 1. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Los Angeles Sparks return to El Camino for training camp
More in Videos
Behind the Screen: Meet El Camino College's digital media coordinator
All that jazz: El Camino band gets ready for big finale
From page to stage: Inside the rehearsal process of "Lost Girl" at El Camino
Love and Learning: Trustee Katherine Maschler's 50-year legacy at El Camino
Beloved police chief to retire after 16 years at El Camino
Jewelry design students share advice on creative process

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in