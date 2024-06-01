YouTube
Instagram
X
Facebook
Submit Search
Search
El Camino College The Union
Home
News
Police Beat
Crime Map
Arts & Features
Lifestyle
Sports
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Health
Photos
Videos
Warrior Life Magazine
About
Archives
More
Menu
El Camino College The Union
Home
News
Police Beat
Crime Map
Arts & Features
Lifestyle
Sports
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Health
Photos
Videos
Warrior Life Magazine
About
Archives
More
El Camino College The Union
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Menu
El Camino College The Union
Home
News
Police Beat
Crime Map
Arts & Features
Lifestyle
Sports
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Health
Photos
Videos
Warrior Life Magazine
About
Archives
More
El Camino College The Union
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Videos
All about the money: Club members talk finance
By
Joseph Ramirez
•
June 1, 2024
0
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
clubs
college clubs
Economics
finances
Investments
money
students
More to Discover
More in Videos
‘Just horrific’: Community mourns the loss of woman killed on campus
21-21 Vision: Warriors coach, athletic director recap baseball season
Behind the Screen: Meet El Camino College's digital media coordinator
All that jazz: El Camino band gets ready for big finale
From page to stage: Inside the rehearsal process of "Lost Girl" at El Camino
Love and Learning: Trustee Katherine Maschler's 50-year legacy at El Camino
El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College
Facebook
Instagram
X
YouTube
About
Staff
Contact Us
Advertise
Publication Schedule
PDF Archive
Warrior Life Magazine
© 2024 All Rights Reserved •
FLEX Pro WordPress Theme
by
SNO
•
Log in
Close
Close Modal Window
Close