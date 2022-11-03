El Camino loses 6-1 to Mt. San Antonio in difficult women’s soccer game

Alexi Anaya (D) amd Ari Ramirez (D) rush to get the ball after Mt. San Antonio shows a strong ending to the first period with the score 2-0. This home game for El Camino against Mt. San Antonio was held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 2p.m. (Ash Hallas | The Union)

After a tied 0-0 game against Rio Hondo and a 7-3 victory against Compton, El Camino College’s women’s soccer division are recovering from their 6-1 loss to Mt. San Antonio during a matchup on Oct. 25th.

In a defensively challenging South Coast Conference game, El Camino fought for the ball, attempting to steal from Mt. San Antonio.

An assist from Mt. San Antonio’s Kaylee Gutierrez came from the middle, then to midfielder Veronica Aquino scoring from the left to the right post. Mt. San Antonio scored its first goal.

The Warriors had a difficult time trying to penetrate the other side of the pitch. El Camino came with total defense, while the Mt. San Antonio Mounties took the chance by infiltrating their sides.

The Mounties’ midfielder Izzy Montelongo scored after the Warriors failed on the defensive system for the match’s second goal with the Mounties holding a 2-0 lead against the Warriors.

El Camino started the second half with a penalty kick from Mt. San Antonio.

The Warriors’ goalkeeper Karlee Clark made a save to prevent the Mounties from scoring its first goal of the half. Clark was the key throughout the game, as she made six saves in total.

The Mounties used the same strategy for the second half by not allowing any space for a possible Warriors infiltration, heavily relying on the sides for goal opportunities.

Gutierrez was a key player for Mt. San Antonio, scoring three goals during the second half of the game, recording 12 goals this season

In the second half, the Mounties had a total of 13 shots to the goal while the Warriors had only one.

The Mounties scored its last and sixth goal coming from forward Ava Ochoa in the 25th minute of the second half.

After the Warriors’ loss, coach Darin Dunn spoke with the Union and said that the team will have to take the loss and continue on.

“Start of the game was difficult… but we have to regroup and learn to compete [with] the loss,” Dunn said.

Defenders Jayd Lupoli-Sweet and Ariana Ramirez said that the first half was really well-competed, but let slip the second half.

“Communication was missing,” Lupoli said.

Ramirez said that the team was too nervous and that communication reinforced it once again being a game-breaker.

While Mt. San Antonio celebrated their victory, The Union spoke with Mounties’ goalkeeper Yadira Fernandez who praised her team’s effort on the win.

“After the third goal, our confidence [boosted] and El Camino’s energy started to drop,” Fernandez said.

El Camino College will be facing off against the Pasadena City College Lancers in a first-round South Coast Conference tournament matchup, seeking their 12th victory of the season at home on Friday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.