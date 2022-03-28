El Camino Badminton has narrow loss to Pasadena

El Camino Warrior Marina Mongaki serves the birdie in a doubles match against Pasadena City College Lancers at the El Camino Gymnasium on Friday, March 25. Mongaki paired with Warrior Julia Foster and faced off against Lancer Nikki Ching and Cindy Zhao. The Warriors lost 11-10 to the Lancers. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)

The El Camino Badminton team lost against the Pasadena City College Lancers with a score of 11-10 at the El Camino College Gymnasium on Friday, March 25.

A series of singles, then doubles matches were played, pairing Warriors Karlee Clark with Madison Gilbert, Julia Foster with Marina Mongaki and Louie Ferrer with Montila Winyaworapon.

The light-hearted comradery between Warriors Coach John Britton and Lancers Coach Jennifer Ho was evident after tallying up the scores and realizing the Warriors were down by one.

“No pressure, girls,” Ho said.

“No pressure? They have to win,” Britton quipped back.

The Warrior pairings held strong, but in the end saw the Lancers narrowly take the win at 11-10. The Warriors are now 2-2 in the season overall.

The season started against the Irvine Valley College Lasers in Irvine on March 11. The match-up ended in a 13-8 loss for the Warriors.

Next came two wins for the Warriors. The first was over the San Diego Mesa College Olympians at the El Camino Gymnasium on March 18, with a score of 14-7, followed by the East Los Angeles College Huskies in East L.A. on March 23, with a 21-0 win.

The Warriors next host the De Anza College Mountain Lions from Cupertino on Wednesday, March 30.

Editors Note: Captions for Julia Foster and Louie Ferrer photos were added on March 28 at 2:28 p.m.