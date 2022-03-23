El Camino Women’s Softball team defeated by Cypress College 4-2

El Camino College Warriors softball pitcher Liz Cortez prepares to serve a pitch to her opponents during the El Camino vs. Cypress College game at the El Camino softball field on Saturday, March 19. The Warriors would lose to the Cypress Chargers 2-4. (Charlie Chen | The Union)

The El Camino Warriors Softball team faced two losses on Saturday, March 19, one of them being against the Cypress College Chargers.

During the game, the Warriors Alyssa Lujan and Jamelah Lewis were the only two players hitting singles for the Warriors, both during the sixth inning, with only five hits throughout the game, according to the El Camino College athletics website.

The Warriors tried to fight back a 4-2 score in the 7th inning with bases loaded. But Leesa Parral grounded out to end the game.

Editor’s Note: Story updated to correct game score on March 24, 2022, at 7:23 p.m.