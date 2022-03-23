El Camino Women’s Softball team defeated by Cypress College 4-2

By Charlie Chen|March 23, 2022

El Camino College Warriors softball pitcher Liz Cortez prepares to serve a pitch to her opponents during the El Camino vs. Cypress College game at the El Camino softball field on Saturday, March 19. The Warriors would lose to the Cypress Chargers 2-4. (Charlie Chen | The Union)

The El Camino Warriors Softball team faced two losses on Saturday, March 19, one of them being against the Cypress College Chargers.

During the game, the Warriors Alyssa Lujan and Jamelah Lewis were the only two players hitting singles for the Warriors, both during the sixth inning, with only five hits throughout the game, according to the El Camino College athletics website.

The Warriors tried to fight back a 4-2 score in the 7th inning with bases loaded. But Leesa Parral grounded out to end the game.

Cypress College softball player Nivea Armenta missed the ball at El Camino vs. Cypress College game at the El Camino softball field on Saturday, March 19. (Charlie Chen | The Union)
El Camino College Warriors softball player Skylar Sanchez gets ready to bat during the El Camino vs. Cypress College game at the El Camino softball field on Saturday, March 19. (Charlie Chen | The Union)
El Camino College Warriors softball players Leesa Parral (L), Skylar Sanchez (M) and Leah Madden (R) talk during a break at the El Camino College vs. Cypress College game at the El Camino softball field on Saturday, March 19. (Charlie Chen | The Union)

 

Editor’s Note: Story updated to correct game score on March 24, 2022, at 7:23 p.m.