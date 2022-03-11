El Camino Warriors sweep Santa Barbara Vaqueros in three-game series

El Camino College Warriors left fielder Ben Griffin hits a foul ball from Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros pitcher Adrese Azzani in Game 2 of the series on Thursday, March 3 at Warrior Field. Griffin has 11 runs and 10 runs batted in this season. Elsa Rosales | The Union.

The El Camino College Warriors secured a sweep of a three-game series against the Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros after winning game three on March 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Game one on March 1 saw the Warriors score one run each from third baseman Theo Forshey in the second inning and centerfielder Jake Harper in the third inning. The fourth through seventh innings would end with the Warriors unable to score.

In the eighth inning the Warriors landed six runs, including one each from first baseman Jonah Storey, designated hitter Ethan Felix and catcher Jorge Renteria. Then came a home run from left fielder Elijah Tolsma, allowing Harper to earn his second run of the game and a run from shortstop Julio Camarena, ending in an 8-2 win for the Warriors.

Game 2 on Thursday, March 3 at Warrior Field saw two runs from Warriors second baseman Daniel Murrillo, with one each in the first and third innings. The Warriors then scored one run each from Felix in the sixth inning and Tolsma in the eighth inning, ending in a 4-2 win for the Warriors.

Game 3 remained scoreless until the fourth inning when the Warriors scored three runs, with one each from Storey, Forshey and Felix. In the seventh inning the Warriors scored two runs, with one each from Harper and Camarena. Then another run from Camarena in the eighth inning sealed the three-game sweep with a 6-0 victory for the Warriors.

The Warriors would go on to face the Rio Hondo College, defeating them 11-4 on March 10. El Camino will face Rio Hondo on their field as part of their three-game series on Saturday, March 12 in Whittier, California.

Editor’s Note: Added proper byline on March 12, 2022 at 12:51 a.m.