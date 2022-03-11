El Camino Warriors sweep Santa Barbara Vaqueros in three-game series

By Elsa Rosales|March 11, 2022

El Camino College Warriors left fielder Ben Griffin hits a foul ball from Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros pitcher Adrese Azzani in Game 2 of the series on Thursday, March 3 at Warrior Field. Griffin has 11 runs and 10 runs batted in this season. Elsa Rosales | The Union.

The El Camino College Warriors secured a sweep of a three-game series against the Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros after winning game three on March 5 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Game one on March 1 saw the Warriors score one run each from third baseman Theo Forshey in the second inning and centerfielder Jake Harper in the third inning. The fourth through seventh innings would end with the Warriors unable to score.

El Camino College Warriors second baseman Daniel Murillo hits a ground ball against the Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros on Tuesday, March 1 at Warrior Field. Murillo ended with one hit on five at bats in the 8-2 win over the Vaqueros. Naoki Gima | The Union.
El Camino College Warriors third baseman Theo Forshey scores a run against the Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros on Tuesday, March 1 at Warrior Field. Forshey finished the game with four at-bats, one hit, and one run in the 8-2 win over the Vaqueros. Naoki Gima | The Union.
El Camino College Warriors centerfielder Jake Harper dives and slides into home plate to score the first of his two runs in game against the Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros on Tuesday, March 1 at Warrior Field. Harper had a productive afternoon, scoring 2 runs at just 3 at-bats in the 8-2 win over the Vaqueros. Naoki Gima | The Union.

In the eighth inning the Warriors landed six runs, including one each from first baseman Jonah Storey, designated hitter Ethan Felix and catcher Jorge Renteria. Then came a home run from left fielder Elijah Tolsma, allowing Harper to earn his second run of the game and a run from shortstop Julio Camarena, ending in an 8-2 win for the Warriors.

El Camino College Warriors catcher Jorge Renteria swings for a pitch against the Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros on Tuesday, March 1 at Warrior Field. Renteria scored one run against the Vaqueros en route to an 8-2 win. Naoki Gima | The Union.
The Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros call a timeout during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the series with the El Camino College Warriors on Thursday, March 3 at Warrior Field. The Vaqueros were defeated by the Warriors in all three games of the series. Elsa Rosales | The Union.
El Camino College Warriors coach Nate Fernley calls a timeout during the sixth inning in Game 2 of the series with the Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros on Thursday, March 3 at Warrior Field. Fernley is in his 15th season as head coach of Warriors baseball. Elsa Rosales | The Union

Game 2 on Thursday, March 3 at Warrior Field saw two runs from Warriors second baseman Daniel Murrillo, with one each in the first and third innings. The Warriors then scored one run each from Felix in the sixth inning and Tolsma in the eighth inning, ending in a 4-2 win for the Warriors.

El Camino College Warriors pitcher Jack Snyder throws a strike ball at Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros centerfielder Max Porter in Game 2 of the series on Thursday, March 3 at Warrior Field. Snyder pitched into the seventh inning before being replaced by relief pitcher Julian Diaz. Elsa Rosales | The Union.
El Camino College Warriors first baseman Jonah Storey tags out Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros right fielder Caiden Matheny for a third out in the seventh inning in Game 2 of the series on Thursday, March 3 at Warrior Field. Storey scored one run each in Game 1 and Game 3 of the series. Elsa Rosales | The Union.

Game 3 remained scoreless until the fourth inning when the Warriors scored three runs, with one each from Storey, Forshey and Felix. In the seventh inning the Warriors scored two runs, with one each from Harper and Camarena. Then another run from Camarena in the eighth inning sealed the three-game sweep with a 6-0 victory for the Warriors.

El Camino College Warriors pitcher Jack Snyder (out of view) throws a strike ball past Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros designated hitter Nicholas Seyler to Warriors catcher Jorge Renteria in Game 2 of the series on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Warrior Field. Renteria scored one run in Game 1 of the series. Elsa Rosales | The Union.
El Camino College Warriors infielder Elijah Tolsma celebrates going toward home plate against the Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros on Tuesday, March 1 at Warrior Field. Tolsma would hit a home run that capped off a three run play and gave the Warriors their sixth run at the bottom of the eighth inning. Naoki Gima | The Union.
The El Camino College Warriors celebrate a win of Game 1 over the Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros on Tuesday, March 1 at Warrior Field. The Warriors put up a six-run eighth inning to cap off the win, the final score being 8-2. Naoki Gima | The Union.

The Warriors would go on to face the Rio Hondo College, defeating them 11-4 on March 10. El Camino will face Rio Hondo on their field as part of their three-game series on Saturday, March 12 in Whittier, California.

 

Editor’s Note: Added proper byline on March 12, 2022 at 12:51 a.m.