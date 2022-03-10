Warriors defeat Pasadena, but loses to Mt. San Antonio in dual swim meet

Freshman Lulu Acuesta competing in the women’s 100m butterfly during a dual meet at the ECC Aquatics Center on Friday, March 4. Acuesta placed second in her heat with a time of 1:15.19. Greg Fontanilla | The Union.

El Camino’s swim division hosted Mt. San Antonio College and Pasadena City College in a South Coast Conference dual meet on Friday, March 4.

Sophomore Tyler Trejo started off the day with diving, scoring 164.95 on his dive.

El Camino freshman Melissa Brill, who also plays water polo, swam in both the women’s 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:15.76, and the 200 yard backstroke with a time of 2:32.41, placing first out of lane 5.

More Warriors continued to win first place, such as freshman Gary Bellingham winning the men’s 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.23.

On the men’s side, the Warriors defeated Mt. San Antonio and Pasadena, 186-82 and 182-21, respectively.

The Warriors on the women’s side were defeated by Mt. San Antonio 189-62 but outscored Pasadena 112-94.

Warriors will be on the road on Friday, March 11 for the Riverside Invitational.