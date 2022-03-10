Warriors defeat Pasadena, but loses to Mt. San Antonio in dual swim meet

March 10, 2022

Freshman Lulu Acuesta competing in the women’s 100m butterfly during a dual meet at the ECC Aquatics Center on Friday, March 4. Acuesta placed second in her heat with a time of 1:15.19. Greg Fontanilla | The Union.

El Camino’s swim division hosted Mt. San Antonio College and Pasadena City College in a South Coast Conference dual meet on Friday, March 4.

Sophomore Tyler Trejo started off the day with diving, scoring 164.95 on his dive.

El Camino freshman Melissa Brill, who also plays water polo, swam in both the women’s 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:15.76, and the 200 yard backstroke with a time of 2:32.41, placing first out of lane 5.

Gary Bellingham competing in the men's 100 yard breaststroke at the ECC Aquatics Center on Friday, March 4. Bellingham won his heat, clocking in at 1:05.23. Greg Fontanilla | The Union.

More Warriors continued to win first place, such as freshman Gary Bellingham winning the men’s 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.23.

On the men’s side, the Warriors defeated Mt. San Antonio and Pasadena, 186-82 and 182-21, respectively.

Freshman Lauren Hernandez and her coach, Shelby Haroldson before the start of the women's 500 yard freestyle at the ECC Aquatics Center on Friday, March 4. Hernandez completed the event with a time of 6:45.22, placing 7th. Greg Fontanilla | The Union.

The Warriors on the women’s side were defeated by Mt. San Antonio 189-62 but outscored Pasadena 112-94.

Warriors will be on the road on Friday, March 11 for the Riverside Invitational.

Freshman Melissa Brill heads for home in the women's 200 yard backstroke at the ECC Aquatics Center on Friday, March 4. Brill won the event with a time of 2:32.41, also taking part of the 400 yard relay quartet, which took second place. Brill also competed in the 200 yard freestyle. Greg Fontanilla | The Union.