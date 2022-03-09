El Camino defeats Santa Ana 5-0 in beach volleyball

By Greg Fontanilla|March 9, 2022

Brea Rutledge and Leafa Juarez celebrate after a point at El Camino College on the 3’s sand court during the first set against Santa Ana’s Kaiden Raif and Myrandah Zepeda on Thursday, March 3. Rutledge/Juarez defeated Raif/Zepeda (21-11, 21-11), allowing the Warriors a 5-0 victory against the Santa Ana Dons. Greg Fontanilla | The Union

El Camino’s beach volleyball team defeated the Santa Ana Dons 5-0 on the ECC sand volleyball courts on March 3.

Court three consisted of Leafa Juarez and Brea Rutledge who are indoor players, matched up against Kaiden Raif and Myrandah Zepeda. Juarez and Rutledge defeated Raif and Zepeda (21-11, 21-11)

Another pair of indoor El Camino Warrior players, Nofo Selu and Makaela Wilson won their match by forfeit on court number five.

Paired with Lauren McCarthy (right), Fayth Rascon goes for an attack on the first sand court during a home match against the Dons of Santa Ana on Thursday, March 3. McCarthy/Rascon defeated Uchenna Ozokwo and Taylor Vagana (21-4, 21-4), helping their teammates on other courts to a 5-0 victory over the Dons. Greg Fontanilla | The Union.

On court number one, the duo Lauren McCarthy and Fayth Rascon came up with a dominating performance against Uchenna Ozokwo and Taylor Vagana, winning 2 sets (21-4, 21-4).

Enriquez and Goods receive instruction from Coach Liz Hazell after winning the first set against Santa Ana College’s Kassandra Zavala and Angela Hill at home on Thursday, March 3. The Warriors defeated the Dons 5-0. Greg Fontanilla | The Union

More indoor volleyball players from El Camino College continued to win, as Diana Enriquez and Ginia Goods defeated Angela Hill and Kassandra Zavala (21-13, 21-12).

Paired with Ginia Goods (left), Diana Enriquez (right) gets ready to pass the ball on the second sand court during a home match against the Dons of Santa Ana College on Thursday, March 3. Enriquez and Goods defeated Angela Hill and Kassandra Zavala (21-13, 21-12), helping their teammates playing on other courts to a 5-0 victory over the Dons. Greg Fontanilla | The Union
Freshman Kaila Siu leaps for an attack on the fourth sand court during a home match against Santa Ana’s Leslie Leon and Andrea Sanchez on Thursday, March 3. Paired with Emily Uhrinak, Siu helped defeat Sanchez and Leon (21-14, 21-18). Greg Fontanilla | The Union.

Warriors Kaila Siu and Emily Uhrinak played on court number four, defeating Leslie Leon and Andrea Sanchez (21-14, 21-18). The Warriors then played against Cypress and Riverside College, winning both matches 4-1. The Warriors will next take on Grossmont College on March 9.

 

Editor’s Note: Story updated to give proper writer credits on March 10, 2022 at 1:56 a.m.