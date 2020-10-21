Senators create legislation related to college athletes making profit on their name and likeness

Issues of fairness and accountability in college athletic programs around the country have led senators like Cory Booker (D- New Jersey) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn) to write legislation that aims to compensate athletes in the college level for the use of their name, likeness and marketability.

For community colleges, Senate Bill 206 (Fair Pay to Play Act) has become the first step for California Community Colleges to allow athletes to make a profit on their name.

According to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office (CCCCO), SB206 requires the Chancellor of California Community Colleges to create a community college athlete name, image, and likeness working group committee.

The committee is designed to examine existing state and federal laws, as well as many athletic association bylaws regarding a college athletes use of their own personal brand.

After receiving all information from their search, the committee is required to submit findings and policy recommendations to the legislature and the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) on or before July 1, 2021.

Although it will be some time until California community colleges make progress on this, U.S senators have created the framework of these laws at the university level.

A proposal, called the College Athletes Bill of Rights, would guarantee fair and equitable compensation, enforced health, safety and wellness standards for NCAA college athletes, as well as accountability for schools across the country.

Currently, the bill only applies to four-year college athletes.

“I understand where it [College Athletes Bill of Rights] came from,” El Camino College’s Athletic Director Colin Preston said. “Do I think this would impact our student-athletes at our level? It could in some areas, but the majority it will not.”

EDITORS NOTE: Headline was updated for clarity on Oct. 21