ECC women’s tennis team to host Minnesota State University

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) division two university visits El Camino College to play the women’s tennis team in its next match on Tuesday, March 10 at ECC tennis courts.

ECC will host Minnesota State University Moorhead, a four-year college located in Moorhead, Minnesota, at 2 p.m.

The Warriors (6-2, 2-0 in conference) try to schedule a match against a four-year university at least once a season as they’ve played Whittier College and Lake Forest College, located in Illinois, in recent years.

“[The out-of-state schools are] always the ones getting a hold of us,” Warriors coach Steven Van Kanegan said. “They are usually on a spring break trip through California and they’ll try to find teams that are competitive and our women’s team is competitive every year.”

ECC is coming off an undefeated conference season in 2019 and will play their next match on

“It’s most likely going to be a different level and good test for us [because] we haven’t been tested in a few matches,” Van Kanegan said. “I’m hoping we get pushed win or lose, it’ll be a great opportunity for our players to take a closer look at themselves.”

As the Warriors get deeper into conference and the possibility of a playoff berth, they need to continue to get stronger in playing doubles, Van Kanegan said.

“Doubles involves playing aggressively and getting more comfortably with your teammates so the more matches we play the more the each individual gets comfortable with who they are playing with,” Van Kanegan said.