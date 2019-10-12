ECC women’s volleyball team continues league dominance with wins over Pasadena City, East Los Angeles College

El Camino College Warriors setter Caitlin Donatucci sets the ball for middle blocker Ginia Goods during the first set of their match against Mt. San Antonio College on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at home. The Warriors are still undefeated in conference play this year, following wins against Pasadena City and East Los Angeles College. Jaime Solis/The Union

Coming off 9 consecutive league titles, the El Camino College women’s volleyball team continued its dominance this year, extending their win streak to seven games with a win over Pasadena City College on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and East Los Angeles College (ELAC) just two days later.

Since 2010, the ECC Warriors women’s volleyball team have won or shared the league title with others teams, including Pasadena in 2012 and most recently Long Beach City College in 2018.

Warriors opposite Jocelyn Lacroix said the team knows how good a feeling it is to win a championship but this year, there’s no room for sharing.

Against the Pasadena City College Lancers, Warriors outside hitter Mikayla Clark led the way with 17 kills as both teams played three close sets, with ECC ultimately winning 3-1.

“[We have to] work on the defensive side of the ball because we hit more efficiently than El Camino tonight,” Lancer’s volleyball coach Michael Terrill said. ” I feel like we did what we needed to do and I think for us it came to the serve and pass game. They were in system more than we were .”

Clark continued to take control of the game with another 17 kill performance just two days later against ELAC in a 3-0 win.

“We just try to just stay steady and worry more on what is on our side with a next play mentality,” Liz Hazell, third-year Warriors coach, said after ECC’s win over the Lancers. “At the end they got a big run of points and we try to not give up more than two at a time and regain focus.”

Twins Caitlin and Kelly Donatucci finished the night against Pasadena City College with a combined 41 assists followed by another 40 against ELAC.

“I think we need to continue to work hard in practice and fix the things we are doing wrong,” Kelly Donatucci said. “Towards the end of the game we need work to work on executing but our digging and passing was really well.”

Lacroix added that the team expects to get back into practice as soon as possible to fine tune any mistakes and prepare for their next game Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. at Long Beach City College.

Next Game:

Who: El Camino College Warriors at Long Beach City College

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m.

Where: Hall of Champions Gymnasium

Address: 3932 Faculty Ave, Long Beach, CA 90808

For a map of the Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus, click here.