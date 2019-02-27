The student news site of El Camino College

Sports

Player’s Corner

By Devyn Smith, Kealoha Noguchi, and David Rondthaler|February 27, 2019

Qwintin Workman, 20, business management major

Sport: Track and Field, Sprinter/Hurdler

Pregame Routine: “Typically, since I don’t live out here, like, I live in Temecula. So, I drive from Temecula and I wake up early enough to eat and then I go to the store to pick up things for my meet, and then I like to get there a couple hours before so I can, like, sit down and relax and, like, calm down my anxiety. And then, I talk to my coach about the race plan.”

Pregame Meal: “It’s gonna sound weird, but my ex introduced it to me: I eat carrots and peanut butter together. That’s like my bread and butter go-to to eat.”

Pregame Music: “I have one or two [songs I listen to]. One would be Body A Canvas or Far From Perfect.”

