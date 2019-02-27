Player’s Corner

Pregame Routine: "My morning routine eat breakfast, wake up an hour early so I can fully wake up. Put my uniform on the same, socks first, pants then jersey." Pregame artist: "21 Savage" Photo credit: Kealoha Noguchi

Marissa Garza, 18, undecided

Sport: Softball

Position: Catcher

Pregame Routine: “My morning routine: eat breakfast [and] wake up an hour early so I can fully wake up. Put my uniform on the same, socks first, pants then jersey.”

Pregame Artist: “21 Savage”

Qwintin Workman, 20, business management major

Sport: Track and Field, Sprinter/Hurdler

Pregame Routine: “Typically, since I don’t live out here, like, I live in Temecula. So, I drive from Temecula and I wake up early enough to eat and then I go to the store to pick up things for my meet, and then I like to get there a couple hours before so I can, like, sit down and relax and, like, calm down my anxiety. And then, I talk to my coach about the race plan.”

Pregame Meal: “It’s gonna sound weird, but my ex introduced it to me: I eat carrots and peanut butter together. That’s like my bread and butter go-to to eat.”

Pregame Music: “I have one or two [songs I listen to]. One would be Body A Canvas or Far From Perfect.”

Mina Nakawake, 18, communication major

Sport: Softball

Position: Center Field

Pregame Routine: “I like to do a lot of visualization. In a quiet place for about 10 minutes and visualize the game.”

Pregame Meal: “I don’t eat full meals. I eat something light before a game, and drink a lot of water.”

Pregame Music: “Anything from S.O.B.”

Matt Thorne, 19, economics major

Sport: Swim and Water Polo

Pregame Routine: “I try to get enough sleep as I can and try to eat well in the morning.”

Pregame Music: “No I don’t have anyone specific, I just try to lock in early and focus on the meet as best as I can.”