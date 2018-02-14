Women’s basketball look to finish season against LA Harbor

The El Camino women’s basketball team will finish its season this Friday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. against Los Angeles Harbor College at home.

The Warriors have won 10 of their last 11 games and currently remain undefeated in conference matchups at 7-0. A victory on Friday would give the Warriors a perfect conference record.

After its victory against rivals Long Beach City College in its previous game, the Warriors earned its second straight conference title, which makes them winners of three of the last four seasons.