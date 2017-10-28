The student news site of El Camino College

Women’s volleyball team pummel Chaffey

By Jeremy TaylorOctober 28, 2017

Aiko Waters elevating for one of her 13 kills v.s. Chaffey College. Photo credit: Jeremy Taylor

Fresh off their upset of No.4 L.A. Pierce, the Warriors (14-4) avoid the potential letdown by sweeping the Chaffey Panthers (6-13) 3-0 in a South Coast Conference crossover match Friday night in the ECC South Gym.

“We have practiced hard this whole week and we knew that we have to keep this level up just to be prepared for Long Beach in a few weeks,” said setter Sarah Dyer.

The Warrior jumped out than early lead 7-2, when Chaffey called their first timeout to in an attempt to halt El Camino’s momentum.

“Our servers kept it tough on them and made it hard for them to return the ball, giving us runs on points and momentum,” EC head coach Liz Hazell said.

The Warriors won the first set 25-18 and that was as close as Chaffey would come to competing in this match, with the Warriors winning the next two sets 25-15 and 25-8.

“We’re never sure if we’re gonna cruise, we just want to work our hardest to get the win,” Dyer said.

Outside hitter Aiko Waters recorded 13 kills in the victory, giving her 225 kills on the year.

“I feel like any team we play I have to work as hard as I can, as we continue to play big in games,” said Waters.

IMG_4403.jpg

Outside hitter Aiko Waters serves the ball in the third set against Chaffey College. Photo credit: Jeremy Taylor

In a team effort, six different Warriors scored service aces, Dyer led with 20 assists, while Jossie Tomita had seven digs and Renee Brydon had eight kills and team-high four blocks.

Only four games remain on the regular season schedule, including the much-anticipated rematch with No. 13 Long Beach. With that game on the horizon, the Warriors want to remain focused.

“At practice we need to work on things that are hard for us and not become complacent and get better everyday,” Hazell said.

IMG_4759.jpg

The Warriors celebrating after their fourth straight victory.

Next up is the 1-17 Cerritos Falcon Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the ECC South Gym.

