Women’s volleyball team sweeps East Los Angeles

With seven of their next eight games on the road, El Camino completed a convincing home game sweep against East Los Angeles on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The No. 5 ranked Warriors (8-2) first serve resulted in a point for the unranked Huskies (7-5).

The Warriors went on to dominate the remainder of the first set, along with most of the game.

EC head coach Liz Hazell was relieved to see the team get out to an early lead.

“We play from behind a lot so it’s nice to see us get ahead and stay ahead,” Hazell said.

The dynamic duo, sophomore outside hitters Aiko Waters and Jaylin Motley, led the charge with a combined 27 kills. Good hustle by Waters added 11 digs.

Freshman setter Sarah Dyer facilitated well with 26 assists.

“I think our offense was really good. We knew where to place balls and get kills,” Renee Brydon, freshman middle blocker, said. “That’s what carries us through the game.”

Brydon added nine kills and three blocks.

Although the Warriors won convincingly, the middle of the game, during set two, became sloppy.

“We’re still going in spurts but I thought our setters did a good job of following our game plan,” said Hazell.

The Huskies got out to a quick 5-1 lead before the Warriors fought back to regain the lead 9-8, ultimately winning the set 25-21.

“We played really well tonight, but we definitely have a lot of room to improve,” said Brydon. “This was a good showing of what we need to work on.”

After a solid victory, the team is focused on maintaining its energy throughout the season as they have a tough road ahead.

“I think every game is important, every win is very important, said Waters. “We’re going to prepare for our next seven out of eight (on the road) just working hard in practice, doing what we do best.”

The Warriors will continue to be challenged heading into the second half of the season as they prepare for the playoffs.

“We added in matches (with) top teams (on the road), so hopefully that will help us once playoffs come,” Hazell said. “If we’re not home then we aren’t scared.”

Next Game: At Rio Hondo, Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.