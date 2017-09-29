The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Sports, Volleyball

Women’s volleyball team sweeps East Los Angeles

By Oshari ArnettSeptember 29, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






With seven of their next eight games on the road, El Camino completed a convincing home game sweep against East Los Angeles on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The No. 5 ranked Warriors (8-2) first serve resulted in a point for the unranked Huskies (7-5).

The Warriors went on to dominate the remainder of the first set, along with most of the game.

EC head coach Liz Hazell was relieved to see the team get out to an early lead.

“We play from behind a lot so it’s nice to see us get ahead and stay ahead,” Hazell said.

The dynamic duo, sophomore outside hitters Aiko Waters and Jaylin Motley, led the charge with a combined 27 kills. Good hustle by Waters added 11 digs.

Freshman setter Sarah Dyer facilitated well with 26 assists.

“I think our offense was really good. We knew where to place balls and get kills,” Renee Brydon, freshman middle blocker, said. “That’s what carries us through the game.”

Brydon added nine kills and three blocks.

Although the Warriors won convincingly, the middle of the game, during set two, became sloppy.

“We’re still going in spurts but I thought our setters did a good job of following our game plan,” said Hazell.

The Huskies got out to a quick 5-1 lead before the Warriors fought back to regain the lead 9-8, ultimately winning the set 25-21.

“We played really well tonight, but we definitely have a lot of room to improve,” said Brydon. “This was a good showing of what we need to work on.”

After a solid victory, the team is focused on maintaining its energy throughout the season as they have a tough road ahead.

“I think every game is important, every win is very important, said Waters. “We’re going to prepare for our next seven out of eight (on the road) just working hard in practice, doing what we do best.”

The Warriors will continue to be challenged heading into the second half of the season as they prepare for the playoffs.

“We added in matches (with) top teams (on the road), so hopefully that will help us once playoffs come,” Hazell said. “If we’re not home then we aren’t scared.”

Next Game: At Rio Hondo, Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: ,

Other stories filed under Sports

Women’s soccer team dominates game against Santa Ana

El Camino women’s soccer team (3-4-1) defeats Santa Ana while completely dominating the game on Friday, Sept. 22 on home turf at Murdock Stadium...

Three-game winning streak for men’s soccer team snapped by Golden West
Three-game winning streak for men’s soccer team snapped by Golden West
Strong play overall help women’s volleyball team sweep Mt. San Antonio

Mt. San Antonio College had El Camino's back to the wall in overtime of the third set, the Mounties were one point away from winning their first s...

El Camino football overwhelm Grossmont to remain undefeated
El Camino football overwhelm Grossmont to remain undefeated
El Camino women’s volleyball loses to Bakersfield

El Camino women’s volleyball fell short on Wednesday, Sept. 13 game against the Bakersfield Renegades in the South Gym.The Warriors lost the mat...

Other stories filed under Volleyball

Strong play overall help women’s volleyball team sweep Mt. San Antonio

Mt. San Antonio College had El Camino's back to the wall in overtime of the third set, the Mounties were one point away from winning their first s...

El Camino freshman transitions from indoor to beach volleyball
El Camino freshman transitions from indoor to beach volleyball
El Camino beach volleyball pair shocks competition as No. 27 seed; fall in State Finals to claim second place
El Camino beach volleyball pair shocks competition as No. 27 seed; fall in State Finals to claim second place
El Camino pair advances to state quarterfinals for beach volleyball

The top two El Camino beach volleyball pairs advanced to the State Tournament and once the seeding was announced, both felt pretty confident.Unfortuna...

Two El Camino beach volleyball pairs qualify for state championship

On blistering day where the winds were picking up speeds of 25 to 30 miles per hour, there stood eight pairs who had just punched their ticket to the ...

The student news site of El Camino College
Women’s volleyball team sweeps East Los Angeles