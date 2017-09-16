Women’s water polo lose home opener against Cerritos

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The game did not start well for the El Camino women’s water polo team (0-1) as Cerritos had gained a nine-point lead during the first quarter of the game.

EC suffered a loss against Cerritos College (1-0), losing their first home game of the season on Wednesday, September 6 at the EC pool.

EC managed to score two points, one during the second quarter of the game, but it was not enough as they lost the game by a score of 18-2.

According to EC head coach, Corey Stanbury, there were quite a few people who didn’t have very much experience on the team.

“(They) played their first game actually,” Stanbury said. “They were starters.”

Sophomore two-meter position player Ilene Guerrero believes the game went decently, considering that it was the team’s first game.

“We did well swimming back and forth,” Guerrero said. “We just need to work on setting up and using the whole field.”

The EC women’s water polo team will continue their regular season on Wednesday, Sept. 13 against Mt. San Antonio College. The game will be held at the Marie T. Mills Aquatic Center at 3 p.m.

“I think we’ll do well,” freshman field position player E. Guerrero said. “As long as we keep up the intensity.”