9 photos from the Give Thanks 2020 event

By Mari Inagaki|December 3, 2020

The El Camino College Warrior Pantry staff and volunteers, in partnership with LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, LA Military and Veterans Affairs, Metro-MTA and World Relief held the “Give Thanks 2020” event where free turkeys and groceries for Thanksgiving Dinner were handed out to families and veterans in EC’s Parking Lot B on Tuesday, Nov. 24. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
The El Camino College Warrior Pantry staff and volunteers set up stacks of cans in preparation for the “Give Thanks 2020” event where free turkeys and groceries were handed out to families and veterans in EC’s Parking Lot B on Tuesday, Nov. 24. (Mari INagaki/ The Union)
David Becerra(left), Jason Carroll (center) and Yorgely Vital-Jimenez (right) unload food for the “Give Thanks 2020” event from the van on Tuesday, Nov 24. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Kim Cameron(left) directs the volunteers, instructing them where to place things and set things up in El Camino College’s Parking Lot B for the “Give Thanks 2020” event on Tuesday, Nov. 24. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Families were given the option to drive through El Camino College’s Parking Lot B on Tuesday, Nov. 24 to pick up food for Thnaksgiving Dinner from EC’s Warrior Pantry. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
There was a mascot at the event to entertain children waiting in the car with their family for their turn to recieve a free turkey and food for Thanksgiving Dinner. Image taken Tuesday, Nov. 24 (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Kim Cameron announced the commencement of a small ceremony that was held in conjunction with the food drive-thru for the “Give Thanks 2020” .event on Tuesday, Nov. 24. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Brenda Threatt, Assistant Director of Veteran Services at El Camino College, (left) and Kim Cameron salute the flag during the ceremony for the “Give Thanks 2020” event held in EC’s
Parking Lot B on Tuesday, Nov. 24. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Ross Miyashiro, Vice President of Student Services at El Camino College, gives an opening address for the ceremony held during the “Give Thanks 2020” event on Tuesday, Nov. 24. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)