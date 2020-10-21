9 photos taking a look around an abandoned campus at night

By Jaime Solis|October 21, 2020

This El Camino College sign, located near the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Manhattan Beach Boulevard, gleems with reflected light as the final E flickers out. While the majority of students know the campus during the day, the campus at night is a mystery to many. Image taken Monday, Oct. 19. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
While cats have largely taken over campus during the day, campus truely becomes their domain at night. This cat, located in the grass in front of the music building, was hunting something before it turned for the picture. Image taken Monday, Oct. 19. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
While campus is still closed to student activities and classes, members of the community can still come onto campus, even at night. As such, the EC police still maintain a patrol over campus to ensure the safety of the community. Image taken Monday, Oct. 19. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
Two members of the nearby community decided to take a night-time ride through EC’s campus on Monday, Oct. 19. While normally frowned upon, the closure of campus, and especially the night-time setting, make riding through campus’s wide walkways an appealing activity. Image taken on Monday, Oct. 19. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
One of the storages rooms in the Chemistry building is unoccupied save for a mop and bucket left by a custodian of El Camino College. While the majority of classes are online, some classes that require in-person labs and lectures are still conducted on campus and rely on the custodial staff to maintain sanitation standards. Image taken Monday, Oct. 19. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
The Cafe Camino counters take on an eerie glow from the lights outside in its abandoned courtyard. On this night, one of the phantom cooks left a water bottle on the counter. Image taken Monday, Oct. 19. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
The new Administration Building’s main lobby takes on an eerie green glow from the various exit signs in the room as it waits for faculty and staff to return and fill its halls. Image taken on Monday, Oct. 19. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
Shadows dominate this walkway as light makes an effort to take root on this walk way between the Humanities Building and the new Administration bui;ding headed toward Crenshaw Boulevard. While most areas on El Camino College have good lighting, this walkway is one of the few to not have any lights, the only light source here coing from the streets or the lights set up in the courtyard in front of the new Administraion Building. Image Taken Monday, Oct. 19. (Jaime Solis/ the Union)
The lights at GiGi’s Pizza shine through the dark of night as traffic on Crenshaw Boulevard continues to speed by. GiGi’s is one of the local small businesses around El Camino College to be able to stay open during the pandemic. Image taken Monday, Oct. 19. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)