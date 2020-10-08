6 photos highlighting ECC community life beyond classes

By Jaime Solis and Mari Inagaki|October 8, 2020
Top Stories
Photo
Top News
Community rallies behind ailing family of missing engineering student
7 photos portraying a once abandoned campus, slowly coming back to life
Stories from our communities: Part two
Sports
Former football coach raises money for coach Featherstone’s medical treatment
Columns
Rethinking community college education during the pandemic
Features
ECC’s first Virtual Student expo receives overwhelming amount of interest
Cosmetology students adjust to virtual learning
Stories from our communities: Part one
Arts
9 photos documenting life around ECC while students learn from home
Editorials
As resources become available to students, officials must do a better job at advertising them
El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College
© 2020 All Rights Reserved • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in