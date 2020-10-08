6 photos highlighting ECC community life beyond classes

By Jaime Solis and Mari Inagaki|October 8, 2020

A vigil was held for Juan Carlos Hernández, an El Camino student that has been missing since late on Sept 22, on Sunday, Oct. 4, in Martin Luther King Jr. park. Families, friends, and colleagues from all walks of Juan’s life were invited to show their support for the search for Juan. Image taken Sunday, Oct. 4. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
Mercedes and Israel Martinez lead those in attendance through traditional catholic prayers in Spanish during the vigil, followed by Joseph Hernández, Juan’s older brother, leading those gathered through a prayer in English. The message through-out the vigil was one of hope and love, to both Juan and his family. Image taken Sunday, Oct. 4. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
Student Health Services at El Camino College partnered with the Nursing Program on campus to provide EC students free flu shots in an effort to prepare for the imminent flu season. In an effort to maintain COVID-19 safety and social distancing protocols, they had to adapt to a drive-thru and pass-by format in the parking lot in front of Marsee Auditorium. Image taken Wednesday, Oct. 7. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
Several stations were set up in front of El Camino College’s Marsee Auditorium by EC nursing students who volunteered to help provide flu shots to other EC students. Originally planned to run from Monday, Sept. 28 to Friday, Oct. 2, the service received an extension to run an additional week, from Monday, Oct. 5 to Friday, Oct. 9, because of the initial show of interest from students. Image taken Wednesday, Oct. 7. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
The El Camino College Warrior Pantry has continued to provide students in need with assistance during campus’s closure by adapting to a drive-by or pass-thru format in an effort to maintain social distancing procedures and COVID-19 safety. Image taken Tuesday, Sept. 22. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Yorgely Vital-Jimenez, a volunteer at the Warrior Pantry, gathers oranges for a student who stopped by in their car to pick up food in El Camino College’s Parking Lot B on Tuesday, Sept 22. A variety of products can be picked up by EC students who need help accessing essentials such as food and cleaning supplies. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)