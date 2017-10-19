The student news site of El Camino College

Up for debate: Community college students do not have the time in their schedules to attend dances

By Joseph SankerOctober 19, 2017

A homecoming at a community college would be for a demographic that doesn’t need one.

One of the main reasons students even attend a junior college and not a four year university is because of other commitments.

Many community college students work full-time jobs, have their own children to look after, have responsibilities at home or simply can not commit to a university lifestyle just yet.

Often times, community colleges are a stepping stone to get to the university one really wants to attend.

If homecoming were really a priority to a transferring student, then that student can attend homecoming at the school that they worked hard to transfer to.

It would be more motivating, more gratifying, and more fulfilling to go to a homecoming dance at a school that a student wanted to attend, rather than a school that a student had to attend.

A homecoming dance wouldn’t appeal to those pursuing degrees and certificates at a community college either.

Students pursuing degrees and certificates at community colleges want immediate employment and job opportunities. Their time is limited and it wouldn’t make sense for them to attend a homecoming dance since their focus is on completing their education very soon.

Those same students are often older than the average college student as well. Going to a school homecoming dance at 40 years old with students half your age does not sound ideal.

Also, like any other community college, El Camino is on a budget. Why waste money and resources on an event that doesn’t have an appeal to its main audience, which are the community college students?

A homecoming at a community college just wouldn’t be necessary for community college students. Most students either have another school that they are going to attend anyway or are busy with other obligations, and don’t have time to attend.

