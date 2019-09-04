Campus Viewpoints: Favorite Beyoncé Song

In honor of Beyoncé’s birthday, The Union staff recently asked students if they are a fan of her, and if so, what their favorite Beyoncé song was.

Pilar Rodriguez, 17, psychology major

“I am a fan, her vocal range is good,” Rodriguez said. “My favorite song I like is ‘Partition’.”

Samantha Montes, 17, American Sign Language major

“I really like her stage presence and how she carries herself,” Montes said. “My favorite song is ‘Sweet Dreams’.”





Danni Vargas, 18, business major

“I like Beyoncé, I can just vibe with her,” Vargas said. “I like ‘Drunk in Love’.”

La’ Brenesha Johnson, 20, administration of justice major

“I’m a Beyoncé fan. I like the way she represents African-American females, she shows that she has brains and is not just a piece of meat and that we are somebody,” Johnson said. “My favorite song is ‘I Was Here’.”