The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Opinion, Top Stories, Editorials

Specialized tutoring is much needed at EC

By Editorial Board|May 29, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Specialized tutoring is much needed at EC

Jose Tobar

Jose Tobar

Jose Tobar

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






One in every 59 children has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018. ASD has an unmistakable presence within modern society and various organizations have promoted autism awareness, redefining what many think to be a disease as simply a difference. Organizations like Autism Speaks, the Autism Society for America and Autism National Committee have worked to make autism more widely visible and accepted.

Yet, California community colleges only began tracking the number of students with ASD in 2016. When students with ASD attend community college, they join a program called Disabled Students Program Services (DSPS), an initiative at schools meant to bring equal access to programs and activities for students with disabilities.

The Special Resource Center (SRC), which is EC’s version of the DSPS program, is meant to help students with disabilities in their higher education journey. Services the SRC provides for a student includes identifying learning disabilities, diagnosis of strengths and weaknesses, developing education plans, learning assistance, educational development courses, and advocacy to ensure reasonable accommodation, according to the EC website. These are services that DSPS programs typically offer students with disabilities.

While the number of DSPS students are going down, the number of students with ASD is rising at El Camino. For the fall 2016 semester, 113 EC students identified as students with ASD. Since then, the number of students with ASD at EC has increased by almost a quarter with 140 students with ASD enrolled in the spring 2018 semester, according to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office Management Information Systems Data Mart (CCCCO MIS Data Mart).

Given this rise in students with ASD at EC, more resources need to be allocated towards them.

At some Southern California community colleges, like Long Beach City College and Santa Monica College, DSPS programs offer students with disabilities specialized tutors.

However, at El Camino College, students with ASD are referred to regular tutoring resources offered by respective departments on campus. That means stopping by the Learning Resource Center inside the Schauerman Library in which subject tutoring is available or finding other methods to get help.

Furthermore, according to the CCCCO MIS Data Mart, DSPS funding, which funds the SRC, has almost doubled in the last five years. In 2017 to 2018 academic year, EC’s received $1,508,367 in DSPS funding. While there are most definitely other expenses that the $1 million-plus budget goes toward, making sure students with disabilities having a place at the table is of utmost importance.

That means making every method of help and access available, especially in the form of specialized tutors who are used to working with students with disabilities and know best how to help them with coursework.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Opinion

Campus Corner: Ingredients in organic products are not always healthy

 Nowadays placing “organic” on anything means an automatic buy for most health-conscious consumers. I would know; I’m one of them. G...

Student’s academic journey leads to success

I remember driving into the parking lot the first day of the fall semester at California State University, Fullerton in August of 2004. It was a warm ...

Vaccines are an important way to stay healthy
Vaccines are an important way to stay healthy
Students share their ways of de-stressing

With finals week being right around the corner, The Union set out to ask students on ways they de-stress from school work. Abril Medina 19, child deve...

Comic books should be recognized as literature

When someone thinks of the word ‘literature,’ what comes to mind is probably something like Homer’s “The Odyssey” or may...

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Steel company’s bankruptcy causes construction delay
Steel company’s bankruptcy causes construction delay
Campus plagued by elevator entrapments this semester
Campus plagued by elevator entrapments this semester
20-year-old music major finds camaraderie in rock band
20-year-old music major finds camaraderie in rock band
Intoxicated, partially nude man arrested for defecating on campus, police say
Intoxicated, partially nude man arrested for defecating on campus, police say
Bike thefts increase on campus
Bike thefts increase on campus
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
The student news site of El Camino College
Specialized tutoring is much needed at EC