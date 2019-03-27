The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Opinion, Campus Insight

Students share their spring break plans

By Jose Tobar|March 27, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






With midterms coming up, The Union asked students what their spring break plans are.

CV Points 1.jpg

Irma Ramirez, 19, biology major

“Relax, catch up on homework that is due the following week. Also, study for exams that I know are going to come up and hopefully spend time with my family.”

CV Points.jpg

In Park, 32, math major

“I didn’t really have a plan, but I’m probably gonna stay home and play video games.”

CV Points3.jpg

Chris Aringe, 18, undecided

“I’m going to go, to hang out with the homies, just chill, that’s it.”

IMG_0207 (2).jpg

Rayyan Franklin, 22, biology major

“Well I was planning to travel, but I changed my plans. I’ll just take a break from school just at home and relax and do some work that pertains to the coming exams, and for the finals, stuff like that. I was planning on going to London but it didn’t work out.”

CV Points2.jpg

Derick Rodriguez, 19, undecided

“I am going to help out a couple of friends and do as much work as possible. I am also going to reach out to others, and learn some stuff along the way.”

CV Points4.jpg

Jenebrith Pastran, 21, art history major

“So, I’m hoping to go up to the bay, I think April 6, to go and visit the school that I got into, San Francisco State University. So, there’s this event where you can meet faculty, and it’s kind of like this welcoming for admitted students, transfer students specifically. I’m trying to go for maybe a day or two. I’m just gonna spend it over there.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , ,

About the Writer
Jose Tobar, Staff Writer, Cartoonist

Other stories filed under Opinion

Coyotes on campus should not be evicted
Coyotes on campus should not be evicted
Let’s make life easier for ride-share drivers

Before I got my license, I commuted to El Camino College by using Uber. Talking is one of my pastimes, so I would usually make conversation with the d...

Students share their favorite thing about the campus and improvements they think should be made

The Union set out around campus and asked students what their favorite thing on campus was. They also shared their thoughts on improvements that shoul...

Moving to a new country created a difficult language barrier and culture shock

In my hometown of Moscow, Russia I had lots of friends. I didn’t even have enough time to meet everyone but everything changed after my move to ...

Society does not define when women should have children

There is so much societal pressure on women to hurry up and have children before they get too old as their “biological clock” starts ticki...

Other stories filed under Campus Insight

Students share their favorite thing about the campus and improvements they think should be made

The Union set out around campus and asked students what their favorite thing on campus was. They also shared their thoughts on improvements that shoul...

Campus Viewpoints: Students share their favorite places to study

Whether it is a fall or spring semester, students need their places to study. The Union went around campus to ask students where their favorite places...

Campus Viewpoints: Women who have inspired students

In honor of Women's History Month, The Union asked students who the most influential women in their lives are and how they inspire them in their every...

Campus Viewpoints: Places to eat around campus

The Union set out to ask students about their favorite places to eat around campus. Convenient and with low prices, they gave out some ideas of where ...

Campus Viewpoints: Students share their thoughts on the AB 705 law

In the start of fall 2019 the new statewide law, AB 705, will allow students to take transfer-level English and math courses depending on their GPA an...

The student news site of El Camino College
Students share their spring break plans