Campus Viewpoints: Students share their thoughts on the AB 705 law

In the start of fall 2019 the new statewide law, AB 705, will allow students to take transfer-level English and math courses depending on their GPA and grades from high school. The Union asked students and staff members around campus about what their thoughts on this new law were.

Johnny Cadena, 22, business major

“I think it’s advantageous to students because it allows them to bypass any remedial classes so that they don’t have to necessarily waste a semester, and more importantly money and time.”

Mecca King, Transfer and Career worker for the Transfer Center

“I think it’s a great idea especially for the younger population of students because it gives them a fast start so that they won’t have to go through assessment process and everything like that..now, as far as the older population, it’s a little bit difficult for them to get their transcripts from 15 to 20 years ago. So, that can be a barrier.”

Diana Lopez, 19, undecided

“So, I say that it’s a beneficial thing. When I first applied they were making me take lower classes which I knew, I knew the basics of them, but I feel like I didn’t need to take those courses.”

Lorena Garcia, Clerical Assistant at the Assessment and Testing Center

“I think it helps the students to transfer faster and graduate faster because they will be in college-level math and English.”

Immanuel Delu, 20, business major

“I think it depends on the student whether it’s beneficial or detrimental,” Delu said. “If you’re not the type of student that has goal, goal-oriented, has a mission in mind, a path or drive you’re trying to follow, then it’s pretty detrimental because it’s not helping you find your path, but if you already have a goal, or you already have a path, then you can get started whenever you like then it’s beneficial for you because then there’s nothing holding you back now.”

Jennifer Carlson, 18, film major

“I think it really will benefit students,” Carlson said. “The fact that I did have to take, you know, courses beforehand, really slowed down my progress.”