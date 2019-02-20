The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Opinion, Campus Insight

Campus Viewpoints: Students share their thoughts on the AB 705 law

By Jose Tobar|February 20, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In the start of fall 2019 the new statewide law, AB 705, will allow students to take transfer-level English and math courses depending on their GPA and grades from high school. The Union asked students and staff members around campus about what their thoughts on this new law were.

FullSizeRender-4.jpg

Johnny Cadena, 22, business major Photo credit: Jose Tobar

Johnny Cadena, 22, business major

“I think it’s advantageous to students because it allows them to bypass any remedial classes so that they don’t have to necessarily waste a semester, and more importantly money and time.”

LMU Pic 2.jpg

Mecca King, Transfer and Career Worker for the Career Center Photo credit: Jose Tobar

Mecca King, Transfer and Career worker for the Transfer Center

“I think it’s a great idea especially for the younger population of students because it gives them a fast start so that they won’t have to go through assessment process and everything like that..now, as far as the older population, it’s a little bit difficult for them to get their transcripts from 15 to 20 years ago. So, that can be a barrier.”

FullSizeRender-3.jpg

Diana Lopez, 19, undecided Photo credit: Jose Tobar

Diana Lopez, 19, undecided

“So, I say that it’s a beneficial thing. When I first applied they were making me take lower classes which I knew, I knew the basics of them, but I feel like I didn’t need to take those courses.”

FullSizeRender.jpg

Lorena Garcia, Clerical Assistant at the Assessment and Testing Center Photo credit: Jose Tobar

Lorena Garcia, Clerical Assistant at the Assessment and Testing Center

“I think it helps the students to transfer faster and graduate faster because they will be in college-level math and English.”

FullSizeRender-5.jpg

Immanuel Delu, 20, business major Photo credit: Jose Tobar

Immanuel Delu, 20, business major

“I think it depends on the student whether it’s beneficial or detrimental,” Delu said. “If you’re not the type of student that has goal, goal-oriented, has a mission in mind, a path or drive you’re trying to follow, then it’s pretty detrimental because it’s not helping you find your path, but if you already have a goal, or you already have a path, then you can get started whenever you like then it’s beneficial for you because then there’s nothing holding you back now.”

AB 705 Pic.jpg

Jennifer Carlson, 18, film major Photo credit: Jose Tobar

Jennifer Carlson, 18, film major

“I think it really will benefit students,” Carlson said. “The fact that I did have to take, you know, courses beforehand, really slowed down my progress.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Opinion

Campus Viewpoints: Students share their favorite show to binge-watch

As students settle down for spring semester, The Union asked students what their favorite show to binge-watch was. Andrea Perez, 18, childhood ...

YouTube Made Me Cheat

It was my 20th birthday, November 7, the day I shaved my bra strap length hair to the scalp.My hair felt like I made it the side chick and my wigs the...

The balancing act of a working student

I’m 19, tired, and I barely have enough money to buy myself a “Mango-A-Go-Go” smoothie from Jamba Juice once a week.As students at a...

Campus Viewpoints: “Level Up”

The Union went around and asked the EC community their thoughts on the new statewide AB 705 law. Stephany Ramos, 19, animal science major â€...

AA degree in 2 years isnâ€™t always possible
AA degree in 2 years isnâ€™t always possible

Other stories filed under Campus Insight

Campus Viewpoints: Students share their favorite show to binge-watch

As students settle down for spring semester, The Union asked students what their favorite show to binge-watch was. Andrea Perez, 18, childhood ...

Campus Viewpoints: “Level Up”

The Union went around and asked the EC community their thoughts on the new statewide AB 705 law. Stephany Ramos, 19, animal science major â€...

Campus Viewpoints: Transfer Plans

As the college application deadlines approach, the Union asked the EC community what their transfer plans were.Leenah Hashmi, 19, cognitive science ma...

Campus Viewpoints: Winter Break Plans

With the semester coming to an end, the Union asked EC students what their winter plans were.Rogelio DeSantiago, 19, business major"I'm going to take ...

Campus Viewpoints: What are you thankful for?

Since it is the week of Thanksgiving, the Union went around campus and asked students what they were thankful for on Monday, Nov 19.“I’m t...

The student news site of El Camino College
Campus Viewpoints: Students share their thoughts on the AB 705 law