Campus Viewpoints: Students share their favorite show to binge-watch

As students settle down for spring semester, The Union asked students what their favorite show to binge-watch was.

Andrea Perez, 18, childhood education major

Favorite Show: The Office

“They make fun of what happens in stressful work places,” Perez said. “I think its funny to make fun of stressful situations.”





Kengo Kawa, 22, chemistry major

Favorite Show: Blue Bloods

“I like that the show centers around a whole family in public service positions and they have to face moral dilemmas,” Kawa said. “It’s entertaining and there’s a lot of crime solving and action.”





Mervin Bullet, 18, environmental technology major

Favorite show: Anime

“I binge watch anime on Netflix, so my favorite shows are ‘Seven Deadly Sins’Â and ‘One Piece’Â because they’re entertaining.”

Andrea Morales, 18, administration of justice major



Favorite Show: The Office

“I like to watch ‘The Office’Â because its a satire and humorous, which really makes someone feel good for the day.”





Karen Rangel, 18, business administration major

Favorite Show: Supernatural

“I don’t know, it has the right mix of fantasy and comedy,” Rangel said. “Even though its really repetitive, the characters make you fall in love with the show.”