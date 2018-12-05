Campus Viewpoints: Winter Break Plans

With the semester coming to an end, the Union asked EC students what their winter plans were.

Rogelio DeSantiago, 19, business major

“I’m going to take an online course during winter,” DeSantiago said. “I also will be hanging out with family and friends for Christmas and New Years.”

Alejandro Nuno, 20, kinesiology major

“I am going to hang out with friends and definitely try to go to Six Flags,” Nuno said. “Every year my friends and I make it a tradition to go to Six Flags at least once a year, so we are trying to go soon.”

Guadalupe Diaz, 20, liberal studies major

“My winter break plans are going to the L.A. Zoo Lights,” Diaz said. “I also want to go to Universal Studios to see how it’s decorated and I also want to decorate my house for Christmas and go to the mountains.”

Kaycee Kaba-Yee, Secretary for FYE

“I’m planning on spending Christmas Eve with my family with a simple dinner,” Kaba-Yee said. “Then we are going up to San Francisco to visit my husband’s side of the family, then we are going to visit some friends up in Oregon.”

Catherine Choe, Adjunct Counselor for FYE

“The date is not prepared yet, but I am thinking of going to Big Bear with a few high school friends,” Choe said. “Besides that, I’ll probably just be resting up because I will be taking classes, so it will be a good break from having obligations.”

Anh Thai, 19, business major

“I plan to take an online class during the winter session,” Thai said. “I also will be helping my family move to a new house up north and enjoy Christmas with friends and family.”