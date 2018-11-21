The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Opinion, Campus Insight

Campus Viewpoints: What are you thankful for?

By Kevin CaparosoNovember 21, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Since it is the week of Thanksgiving, the Union went around campus and asked students what they were thankful for on Monday, Nov 19.

A8DE4C18-9A3F-4A28-91C3-4830BC26F26B.jpeg

“I’m thankful for my family always supporting me,” Raul Regalado Jr., 18, engineering technology major, said. Photo credit: Kevin Caparoso

“I’m thankful that I am able to get my education here cause I really wanted to get higher education,” Raul Regalado Jr., 18, engineering technology major, said.

Regalado Jr. is thankful for many things and believes that people should be thankful for whatever they have.

“Even if it’s the smallest thing, the most insignificant thing it might be, you must be thankful for everything,” Regalado Jr. said. “Because everything matters in your life.”

8489BE44-7745-4A95-A40D-366AF1D714F0.jpeg

Mauro Flores, 24, music major, said he never had the chance to think about what he was grateful for until he was asked about it. Photo credit: Kevin Caparoso

Mauro Flores, 24, music major, said he is thankful for where he is in life.

“Everything is just kind of like easy,” Mauro Flores said. “I don’t have to worry about money too much.”

0081707F-D881-4585-B063-40A2F3BDE20B.jpeg

“I love how the campus is so open to everyone’s perspective,” Paloma Flores, 20, art major, said. Photo credit: Kevin Caparoso

Paloma Flores, 20, art major, said she is thankful for her teachers.

“I have had a lot opportunities open up for me just by talking to them and networking,” Paloma Flores said.

ADB7DF10-88D8-4331-AFCA-1D497A11A9DB.jpeg

“I hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving,” Jacky Cheung, 19, art major, said. Photo credit: Kevin Caparoso

Jacky Cheung, 19, art major, said he is grateful for his experiences with his friends and family.

“Like helping around other people when they feel like they’re lost or something like that,” Cheung said.

CB9D2F90-9E82-4221-B554-BBC247D8074B.jpeg

“I’m thankful for my family,” Karen Rangel, 18, business major, said. Photo credit: Kevin Caparoso

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to be learning at El Camino,” Karen Rangel, 18, business major, said.

“To be able to be here, El Camino is a great place,” she added.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Opinion

Diversity is what makes our country great
Diversity is what makes our country great
Balancing life can be stressful but there are solutions

As soon as I get home from class, all I want to do is jump into a pair of sweatpants, lay in bed and binge-watch the new Black Mirror series on Netfli...

The homeless near El Camino should be helped not cast out

The homeless population around El Camino are clearly not deterred by the numerous attempts to remove them so it is in the college's best interest that...

The path that led me to change majors

After high school, I thought I was set on majoring in business, but I never had a reason as to why I wanted to do it.A part of me knew that majoring i...

Campus Viewpoints: Favorite TV show

In a media-driven world, The Union asked the EC community what show they're currently watching.Clayton Vonlewis"[I'm watching] "House," it's pretty in...

Other stories filed under Campus Insight

Campus Viewpoints: Favorite TV show

In a media-driven world, The Union asked the EC community what show they're currently watching.Clayton Vonlewis"[I'm watching] "House," it's pretty in...

Campus Viewpoints: Favorite Holiday Movie

In the spirit of the season, The Union went around campus and asked students about their favorite holiday movies.Natalie Tovar, 18, business major, sa...

Student’s share their favorite music genres and artists

Alan Morales, 18, physics major“Current artist, for now, I’ve been listening to a lot of Sam Smith,” Morales said. “A lot of f...

Opinion: Don’t hesitate to vote.

Special elections to elect a President and Vice-President for the Associated Student Organization (ASO) took place at El Camino College (EC) the week ...

Campus Viewpoints: Thanksgiving Plans

Christian Moreno"I'll be eating, chilling and staying at home with my family," Christian Moreno, 19, business management major said. "I am looking for...

The student news site of El Camino College
Campus Viewpoints: What are you thankful for?