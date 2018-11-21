Campus Viewpoints: What are you thankful for?

Since it is the week of Thanksgiving, the Union went around campus and asked students what they were thankful for on Monday, Nov 19.

“I’m thankful that I am able to get my education here cause I really wanted to get higher education,” Raul Regalado Jr., 18, engineering technology major, said.

Regalado Jr. is thankful for many things and believes that people should be thankful for whatever they have.

“Even if it’s the smallest thing, the most insignificant thing it might be, you must be thankful for everything,” Regalado Jr. said. “Because everything matters in your life.”

Mauro Flores, 24, music major, said he is thankful for where he is in life.

“Everything is just kind of like easy,” Mauro Flores said. “I don’t have to worry about money too much.”

Paloma Flores, 20, art major, said she is thankful for her teachers.

“I have had a lot opportunities open up for me just by talking to them and networking,” Paloma Flores said.

Jacky Cheung, 19, art major, said he is grateful for his experiences with his friends and family.

“Like helping around other people when they feel like they’re lost or something like that,” Cheung said.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to be learning at El Camino,” Karen Rangel, 18, business major, said.

“To be able to be here, El Camino is a great place,” she added.