Letter to the Editor: a series of letters in response to “Hungry for more food options”

Dear Editor,

I read your article big dog about the slim food choices that students have here on campus. I got one suggestion. Instead of getting any other food truck why not get a taco truck. You know, the ones you see in Inglewood or Hawthorne. Firstly, it’s inexpensive. Secondly, it has variety. I’m telling you man, if this actually goes through, get one that sells tacos, burritos, tortas, quesadillas; variety is something that students want so this, in my eyes, is a good idea to start with.

Love,

Jim Velazquez

——

The concept of food trucks on the campus is a great idea. Mostly cafeterias are expensive on campus and the food variety is also not very good. Food trucks for different kinds of food will be great and these trucks will be handy in grabbing lunch without losing a lot of time. The rates of dishes on the trucks should be cheap and the college faculty should decide the rates of food according to the students convenience.

-Usman Khan

——

I think food trucks are a great idea to give students some options on the foods that we can eat. But if they were planning to do that they should make a survey that will determine the types of foods that students enjoy to eat. Also the food trucks must be affordable too. Therefore students have a lot of foods to choose from, because students have different diets and needs some of them may be a vegan, so having food trucks is not a bad idea.

-Raymund Calado, nursing major

——

Response to The Union:

Dear Editor,

I read your writing about food trucks and I agree with you. But I think they should be simple food trucks like a taco truck because one, it can be cheaper, and also it can be quicker for us, the students, to get. Fancier food trucks may take longer since they are more complex. And what if there are long lines? I also agree that if there were to be food trucks, that they would be on campus for a specific amount of time, because students aren’t on campus all day. We’ll see where it goes from here.

Sincerely,

Anthony Martinez, business administration major

——-

Dear Editor,

Food trucks on campus would benefit students and (the) school in (a) variety of ways. It would benefit students and also make excellent money for the school. Most of the students don’t have time to leave campus to purchase food, so food trucks would be a great option. Secondly, food trucks provide us with many more food options which is very beneficial for the students. Lastly, (the) school is making great money providing food services to students which is another significant factor.

Love,

Anon Morris, kinesiology major

—–

Dear Editor,

I believe we should have food trucks on campus. I hate driving out of campus just to get food. It will be a lot easier and convenient for everyone if there was food trucks on campus. Only downside to all of this is that the food will probably be expensive.

Love,

Celso Basurte, business major

—–

Dear Editor,

I have read your article on food trucks on campus and I believe it would be a good idea. It wouldn’t hurt anyone for us to try it out. I see it only affecting students in a positive way; however, for the food truck owners, they must be willing to adjust to appeal (to) us students.

Sincerely,

Esteban Fones, electrical engineer major

—–

I agree that having food trucks would in fact be a great idea. Also, I believe having variety would also be very beneficial such as a taco truck, a vegan truck, and also an American food truck.

-Jordan Arellano, journalism major

——

I agree that we should include food trucks because it could expand our food choices. Honestly, I believe more students would invest in the diverse food trucks. Different food served outside the cafes would be a nice change. I would definitely be pleased with taco trucks, BBQ Trucks, chili cheese fries, anything mouth watering. 😛

-Ariel Neal, veterinary science major

—–

Dear Editor,

I read your article about the food trucks coming on campus and I agree with your suggestion. I think food (trucks) are going (to) benefit the students and faculty that (don’t) have time to get something to eat. But (I) also think that it might also take a long time to get the food because very would want to get something to eat. I hope if this does happen that their (are) food trucks all around campus for people to receive food fast.

Sincerely,

Daisy Maldonado

—–

Dear Editor,

My name is Jasmine Foreman and I read your article “Hungry for more Food options” and I thought that it was pretty convenient, however, if the food is not tasteful we still have the option to get something else off campus. It all depends on the service, prices, and as well as if the food is delicious.

Sincerely,

Jasmine Foreman, English major

——

Dear Editor,

I agree with having more options for food on campus but, there are downsides to this that were not expressed in your article. Food trucks can be super expensive, especially for people in the area we currently are in, and I really don’t think food trucks that are apart of the El Camino school system will take food vouchers that some students survive on. If El Camino were to get food trucks, the best options are cheap, family run ones that you find almost every where. They are cheap and the students here will appreciate them more, rather than expensive food trucks no one can afford. I hope you get the time to consider the ups and downs of the proposition you’re making.

-Hannah Wright, biology major

——–

Dear Editor,

I read the article, “Hungry for more food options” saying community colleges are adopting to food trucks. I don’t think that is a bad idea because food trucks do provide diverse food options. They will be helping both the student and the people running the food trucks. Students will have more money in their pockets, while having a delicious meal. No student deserves to spend more than $6.00 for a meal, while they can get a meal for a cheaper price.

-Ana Alvarado, nutrition major

——

Dear Editor,

Out of all of the food options on campus that I would like or care about, coffee is my priority. A little coffee shop w/ pastries maybe sandwiches? Also food resources on campus should hire students. It would benefit the community in many ways. Coffee is a priority because the coffee here is no bueno!

Sincerely,

Nicolette Thompson, fashion design and merchandising major

—–

No, I do not think it is a good idea for food trucks. Firstly, it would definitely be too (expensive) for student to purchase. Secondly, it can lead to more littering on school campuses and more hassle with students trying to just get to class. Having food trucks would really be tempting to students; for instance one would rather get a meal from the truck than go to class or even make it one. I think this is a bad idea and we should not support.

Ananda Boothe, accounting major

—–

Dear Editor,

I read about your article in relation to the food trucks. I agree on food trucks being an option for students, especially because the food here is not that great (honestly). Although the Common Grounds crepes are extremely delicious, we should have other options to desserts, such as cakes, pies, cheesecakes, or even tarts, for those who are fruit lovers and having a mini-bakery type food truck would be extremely interesting. Other types of food that should be served would be those famous, late-night taco food trucks, those beautiful trucks that sell tacos for $1- $1.75 each. We should also have pupusas and other cultured cuisines such as Chinese food & soul food, or whatever students’ hearts desire. You should also survey students on which foods students would really like to eat on campus and have the top 1-2 choices available as an experiment and see how it goes! I for one would really love to see this in action! I hope it can be a successful result.

Sincerely,

Lolly Martinez, psychology major