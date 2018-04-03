The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Opinion

Campus Viewpoints: What is the best place to eat on and around campus?

By Darren DemorstApril 3, 2018

The Union went around campus and took orders from five students to see what they enjoy eating on and off campus.

Susana Hernandez, 23, communications studies major: “I (want to) say across the street. The food on campus is decent and good for snacks. I can’t get a decent salad here. I like Chicken Maison because their food is fresh and they have lots of food you can combine with chicken. It tastes like real food.”

David Barillas, 20, graphic designer major: “Compared to other places, (Campus Deli) has good prices for a variety of foods. I don’t look at the menu, but I would say chicken tenders and fries are my favorite items. I usually bring my food. I like Subway because it’s healthier and more balanced than fatty foods.”

Vivian Cordova, 18, nursing major: “I don’t know the name of the deli, but they have the best crepes. My favorite item is a Mocha Madness because it has chocolate in it. Triple T has really good chicken wings.”

Eric Furth, 20, political science major: “I like the Common Grounds because they have a variety of foods. You can get anything you want. I like an acai bowl because it’s easy to get, healthy and cheap. I get that if I don’t eat breakfast at my house. I don’t eat near campus and none of them are my favorite.”

Adeli Ramos, psychology major: “I like the (Supreme Burger Grill) because it’s clean, cheap and sometimes has chairs. I enjoy their veggie omelet. I have class in the morning, and that boosts my energy. Off campus, I like McDonald’s. Their foods are $1 and it’s really fast there.”

