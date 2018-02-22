The student news site of El Camino College

Campus Viewpoints: Have students been watching the 2018 Winter Olympics?

By Darren DemorstFebruary 22, 2018

The Union went around campus and asked students if they have been keeping up with the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Darren.jpg

Photo credit: Darren Demorst

Darren Asari, 25, child development major: “I saw the downhill competition. I don’t know the exact name of it. I was amazed by Chloe Kim’s performances. She had a few close calls on staying on top of her game.”

Victor.jpg

Photo credit: Darren Demorst

Victor Jimenez, 20, English major: “I saw ice skating. Any sport with judges is intriguing.”

John.jpg

Photo credit: Darren Demorst

John Harvey, 19, physiological science major: “I saw a little bit of snowboarding. I thought it was interesting. I saw Shaun White get a gold medal.”

Ben.jpg

Photo credit: Darren Demorst

Ben Tyrrell, 19, music major: “I saw curling. It’s more complicated than I assumed. It’s pretty easy but looks a lot harder than it is.”

Kyle.jpg

Photo credit: Darren Demorst

Kyle Ebersole, 18, fire emergency major: “I saw the half-point. Elizabeth Swaney qualified by default. It’s super cool she made it to the Olympics but she does not deserve to be there.”

Dr. Doyle.jpg

Photo credit: Darren Demorst

William Doyle, music professor: “My wife likes ice skating so I saw that. I like sports. It was exciting to see all the competitors. I wasn’t excited about the snowboarding. I like the Summer Olympics better. I usually don’t watch TV and this gave me a break to see something I won’t see for another 4 years.”

