Campus Viewpoints: Have students been watching the 2018 Winter Olympics?
The Union went around campus and asked students if they have been keeping up with the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Darren Asari, 25, child development major: “I saw the downhill competition. I don’t know the exact name of it. I was amazed by Chloe Kim’s performances. She had a few close calls on staying on top of her game.”
Victor Jimenez, 20, English major: “I saw ice skating. Any sport with judges is intriguing.”
John Harvey, 19, physiological science major: “I saw a little bit of snowboarding. I thought it was interesting. I saw Shaun White get a gold medal.”
Ben Tyrrell, 19, music major: “I saw curling. It’s more complicated than I assumed. It’s pretty easy but looks a lot harder than it is.”
Kyle Ebersole, 18, fire emergency major: “I saw the half-point. Elizabeth Swaney qualified by default. It’s super cool she made it to the Olympics but she does not deserve to be there.”
William Doyle, music professor: “My wife likes ice skating so I saw that. I like sports. It was exciting to see all the competitors. I wasn’t excited about the snowboarding. I like the Summer Olympics better. I usually don’t watch TV and this gave me a break to see something I won’t see for another 4 years.”