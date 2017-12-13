Campus Viewpoints: How do students think the semester went for them?
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Union asked students how they believe their semester went during the final week of classes.
Jamie Buell, 19, sociology major: “I think it was conceptually pretty easy but just a lot of work and stuff. I understood everything but I just had to study.”
Nick Castillo, 19, theatre major: “I definitely overloaded myself this semester. I think I should have given myself more me-time because I did too many units, too many classes, with everything all together as a theatre major doing all the plays and all that. So this one was definitely an overwhelming semester.”
Jonathan Canizales, 36, history major: “It went pretty well I just wasn’t sure that I was going to finish it. I ended up making some big changes (this semester) so I’m glad that it turned out OK.”
Maria Arias, 19, mechanical engineering major: I think it went pretty OK considering I didn’t study.”