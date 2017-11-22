Campus Viewpoints: How do students celebrate Thanksgiving?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“The Union” went around campus and interviewed students and asked them how they celebrate Thanksgiving in their household.

Davodine Codd, 35, childhood development major: “We don’t celebrate it at all, the way that I was grown up in my country, Belize we don’t agree (with) what happen to the Indians we don’t feel like it’s fair to celebrate that day. We don’t eat we don’t go out to party, but you know it’s a holiday in America, best wishes to everyone else. But me and my family, no, we don’t celebrate it.”

Elizabeth Pinos, 18, psychology major: “I usually just go to my cousin’s house and eat a big feast usually around 4 p.m. I’m going to have a friendsgiving this weekend on Saturday with friends that I haven’t seen in a while. This is my first friendsgiving so it’s special because I haven’t seen my friends they all went to a university this year and we haven’t seen each other in a month or so.”

Emily Rivas, 19 nursing major: “(For) Thanksgiving tomorrow I’m going to spend Thanksgiving with my family and my two neighbors across the street from me. We are all going to come together, since to me they are like my second family, come together as one this will be our first time all spending Thanksgiving together”.

Jeffrey Hernandez, 21, kinesiology major: “I eat a lot for Thanksgiving but this Thanksgiving I’m going to be working so, after work I’ll go eat some more.”

Dean Estrada, 21, animal science major: “We go to my aunt’s house every year”.