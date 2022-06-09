Upcoming cafe to provide more food options on campus

A threat of violence made against a student is being investigated by El Camino College Police Department.
The El Camino College Police Department (...
Victims of medical malpractice cases may receive more money in pain and suffering if an effort to change a current compensation cap is approved this y...
El Cappuccino, the new cafe opening next to the El Camino College bookstore, will be taking the old Manhattan Deli's location.
In 2016 when the for...
Verbal bomb threats were overheard by several employees in the Student Services Building at El Camino College on Monday, March 28, according to campus...