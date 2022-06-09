Upcoming cafe to provide more food options on campus

Possible threat against student under investigation by El Camino Police Department A threat of violence made against a student is being investigated by El Camino College Police Department. The El Camino College Police Department (...

New potential medical malpractice law would allow more access to the judicial system Victims of medical malpractice cases may receive more money in pain and suffering if an effort to change a current compensation cap is approved this y...

New Bookstore cafe expected to finish construction on March 31 El Cappuccino, the new cafe opening next to the El Camino College bookstore, will be taking the old Manhattan Deli's location. In 2016 when the for...