El Camino board of trustees formalize plan to fill vacant board position

Byline photo of Eleni Klostrakis
By Eleni KlostrakisNovember 15, 2025
Trustee Clifford Numark and Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, who have been friends for almost 30 years, at the Board of Trustees Meeting on Monday, Nov. 10. “It has been an absolute pleasure and joy to be able to serve first Torrance, and then the South Bay community, the largest South Bay community, together,” Muratsuchi said. [Eleni Klostrakis | The Union]

El Camino Community College District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the process of a provisional appointment for Trustee Clifford Numark’s seat during his last session on Monday, Nov. 10.

A provisional appointment is a temporary process to fill a vacant seat, which the appointee serves until the next required election.

“I recommend that we have this seat filled by Friday, January 9,” Director of Public Information Kerri Webb said.

The next steps to approve a provisional appointment will include publishing the appointment process, public outreach, interviews and selection, according to Webb’s presentation.

The Board of Trustees also considered a special election to fill Numark’s seat, but it was decided to be too costly.

“To avoid the cost of a special election, which is thousands and thousands of dollars, I make a motion to approve the appointment process,” trustee Nilo Vega Michelin said during the meeting.

The Board will then have 60 days to fill in the Area 5 trustee seat, which represents the District’s Torrance and Redondo Beach communities according to ECC’s website.

If the board fails, the county superintendent must order an election.

Numark has taken on the role as president and CEO at OneBlood Inc, a Florida-based nonprofit that provides blood to over 250 hospitals in the southeast, according to previous reporting from The Union.

The Board of Trustees members, along with Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, honor Trustee Clifford Numark’s last day through speeches, photos and hugs on Monday, Nov. 10. (Eleni Klostrakis | The Union)

Family and friends of Numark came out to celebrate and show their support on his last day, including Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi and Torrance City Councilmember Asam Sheikh.

“I’ve known Trustee Numark for almost 30 years…and while his career has taken him to save many lives and to serve many people as the Southwest Regional Director for his blood bank, I hope that he will be returning,” Muratsuchi said.

Many took the opportunity to honor his service and highlight the work Numark has done for the community.

“Your season with this district has been absolutely beautiful, phenomenal, we have appreciated your time and your dedication, and your representation of this district and the purpose that you have served… so you are truly appreciated and you will be truly missed,” El Camino College President and Superintendent Brenda Thames said.

Numark imparted a few last words to the college.

“I was really proud to be elected to this board, I first encountered El Camino as a student at Narbonne High School… returning as a trustee really felt like coming home… I think that El Camino and community colleges are a uniquely American promise… we are a bridge to a trade, to a four year degree, to a career change, or simply lifelong learning, it is a really incredible institution,” Numark said.

 

Editor’s note:

  • This story was updated Saturday, Nov. 15,  for clarity and to adjust photo orientation.
