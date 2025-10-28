El Camino board of trustees’ member Clifford Numark resigns

Longtime member of the El Camino College Board of Trustees Clifford Numark announced at the Oct. 27 board meeting that he will be resigning Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Numark, who has served as a trustee since 2013, said he has taken on the president and CEO role at OneBlood, Inc.

OneBlood is a Florida-based nonprofit headquartered in Orlando which provides blood to over 250 hospitals in the southeast, including Georgia and the Carolinas, according to their website.

As a result, Numark and his family will relocate to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Numark previously worked for 16 years at the American Red Cross as vice president, according to his LinkedIn page.

He also served as vice president and chief of marketing for Vitalant, a nonprofit specializing in collecting blood donations for over 1,000 hospitals in 28 states.

Numark’s term as the trustee for Area 5, representing Torrance and Redondo Beach, was originally set to expire in November 2026.

Board President Trisha Murakawa said the trustees will have 60 days after his resignation to appoint someone to take his place.

The last time the board needed to appoint a new member was in March 2023, when Board of Trustees President Kenneth A. Brown suddenly died. He was replaced by current trustee Brett Roberts.