Related Image
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Related Image
Categories:

El Camino board of trustees’ member Clifford Numark resigns

Byline photo of Erica Lee
By Erica LeeOctober 28, 2025
El Camino Community College District Board of Trustees member Clifford Numark delivers his resignation in order to take a new job based in Florida during a meeting Monday, Oct. 27. The last time the board had to appoint a new member was in 2023 after Board of Trustees President Kenneth A. Brown suddenly died. (Erica Lee | The Union)

Longtime member of the El Camino College Board of Trustees Clifford Numark announced at the Oct. 27 board meeting that he will be resigning Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Numark, who has served as a trustee since 2013, said he has taken on the president and CEO role at OneBlood, Inc.

OneBlood is a Florida-based nonprofit headquartered in Orlando which provides blood to over 250 hospitals in the southeast, including Georgia and the Carolinas, according to their website.

As a result, Numark and his family will relocate to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Numark previously worked for 16 years at the American Red Cross as vice president, according to his LinkedIn page.

He also served as vice president and chief of marketing for Vitalant, a nonprofit specializing in collecting blood donations for over 1,000 hospitals in 28 states.

Numark’s term as the trustee for Area 5, representing Torrance and Redondo Beach, was originally set to expire in November 2026.

Board President Trisha Murakawa said the trustees will have 60 days after his resignation to appoint someone to take his place.

The last time the board needed to appoint a new member was in March 2023, when Board of Trustees President Kenneth A. Brown suddenly died. He was replaced by current trustee Brett Roberts.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
A backpack bursts into flames at El Cappuccino on Wednesday, Oct. 29. The fire caused the cafe to close early while clean up efforts are underway. (Ashlyn Zeutzius | The Union )
Fire breaks out at El Cappuccino cafe
El Camino College anthropology professor Lawrence Ramirez stands in the backroom of the ECC anthropology museum near the box that stores a mummified skull Tuesday, Oct. 28. The skull was donated to the museum's former museum director Walt Foster in the late 1960s after being smuggled from Egypt, according to The Union's archives. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Smuggled out of Egypt: Anthropology Museum houses mummy remains
Sgt. Ruben Lopez waves while driving a campus police car before completing a turn onto Crenshaw Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 6. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Drug violations, vandalism and criminal threats reported to El Camino Police Department
Jim Rodenbush, former Indiana University director of student media and adviser of the Indiana Daily Student, accepts Multiplatform and Newspaper/Newsmagazine Pacemaker Awards at the Associated Collegiate Press Fall National College Media Convention on Saturday, Oct. 18, in Washington, D.C. The IDS and the Indiana University Student Television won 14 awards, which Rodenbush accepted, but left the individual awards at the convention, as he would not be on campus to give them out, he said. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Fired Indiana Daily Student newspaper adviser honored at national convention
Moses Wolfenstein, distance education faculty coordinator at El Camino College, discusses online success by race/ethnicity at the ECC Board of Trustees meeting, Monday, Oct. 27, in the Kenneth A. Brown Board Room in the Administration Building. Wolfenstein serves as an ECC technology expert in Canvas training, Hypothesis, Panopto, Pronto and Respondus, according to the Subject Matter Experts page on the ECC website. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
Report shows student improvement in online classes at El Camino
Director of Events Bridget Delahunt, who is also serving as interim director of auxiliary services, presents plans for a full service contract with Barnes and Noble which will expand customer support and in-person textbook sales at the Bookstore during a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Oct. 27. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Textbook sales returning to the Bookstore at El Camino
More in Recent Stories
Screenshot of promotional material from the CCC to HBCU event. (Graphic courtesy of El Camino College)
Historically Black Colleges and Universities Transfer Caravan coming to El Camino
Calm jar workshop at El Camino helps students manage anxiety
Calm jar workshop at El Camino helps students manage anxiety
The El Camino College Police Department is southeast of campus, located within parking lot K. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino’s police department has less staff than other colleges
Director of Research and Planning Viviana Unda presents three-year strategic outcomes, a part of the draft of the 2025-28 Strategic Plan, that is looking for senate feedback Tuesday, Oct. 21. (Eleni Klostrakis | The Union)
Academic Senate moves plans forward to introduce new AI usage policies
Sunlight glints off “Boundless Spirit,” a sculpture by James T. Russell, in Administration Plaza on Tuesday, Oct. 21. On Monday, Oct. 6, a student was hit twice by a man who would go on to attack another person on the El Camino College campus. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Man chases, punches student in attacks on campus at El Camino
Winners and finalists of the 2025 Crossman Invitational Awards Ceremony are recognized at the Haag Recital Hall at El Camino College on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Crossman Invitational is an annual speech and debate tournament hosted at ECC. (Heather Austin | The Union)
ECC Forensics Team brings home multiple awards at Crossman Invitational
More in Top Stories
An El Camino College Police Department car sits parked outside the Arts Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27. ECC released its yearly campus crime report, as required by the Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act, on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The campus saw a rise in motor vehicle thefts and hate crimes in 2024, when compared to the past two years. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Yearly report shows increase in motor vehicle thefts and hate crimes, with hit and runs omitted at El Camino
Staff from Servpro, a Los Angeles cleanup and restoration company, survey the Chemistry Building on Monday, Oct. 6, after a fire was set by an arsonist in the building Sunday, Oct. 5. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Arson suspect's bail increased as chemistry classes are disrupted at El Camino
Officer Shahbaz Zaidi arrested a suspect after an altercation involving a threat was reported in the Physical Education Building's locker rooms. Responders on the scene from the El Camino College Police Department prohibited any interviewing, advising the victim involved not to speak with any of The Union's reporters as the investigation has not been conducted yet. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Man arrested after argument breaks out near El Camino locker rooms
Aftermath of the fire that took place at the El Camino College Bookstore loading dock located at the back of the store Monday, Oct. 6. On Oct. 5, the fire was reported to the El Camino College Police Department at 7:19pm.(Axel Hernandez | The Union)
Suspect arrested on charge of setting two fires at El Camino
MICASA and Puente host open mic event for student and faculty voices
Parking Lot C on Friday, Oct. 3. (Erica Lee | The Union)
First fondling incidents since 2023 reported at El Camino