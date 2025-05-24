Hit-and-runs reported to El Camino College Police

Seven crimes have been reported to the El Camino College Police Department since Wednesday, April 23, as reported in the last Police Beat.



Sunday, May 11, reported at 3:13 p.m.

Grand theft of cameras and a tote bag occurred in Lot K at 2:16 p.m. The case is open.

Wednesday, May 14, reported at 7:40 a.m.

Petty theft occurred at the Humanities Building on Tuesday, May 13, at 9 a.m. The case is open.

Wednesday, May 14, reported at 11:44 a.m.

A Campus Security Authority report was filed for a stalking incident that occurred Monday, May 12, at 4:30 p.m. in Lot B.

Thursday, May 15, reported at 5:41 p.m.

A hit and run occurred at an unknown time during the day in Lot C. The case is open.

Thursday, May 15, reported at 11:10 p.m.

A hit and run occurred in Lot C, between 9:35 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. The case is closed.

Monday, May 19, reported at 7:36 a.m.

A hit and run occurred near Lot B at the reported time. The case is open.

Monday, May 19, reported at 1:49 p.m.

A reckless driver was issued a warning and released in Lot H at the reported time.