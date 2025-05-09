The student news site of El Camino College

Vandalism, battery, reckless driving reported to El Camino College Police

By Eleni KlostrakisMay 9, 2025
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. The Arts Complex (left) and the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building are seen in the distance. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

A total of eight crimes have been reported to the El Camino College Police Department since Wednesday, April 22, as reported in the last Police Beat.

Wednesday, April 23, reported at 3:16 p.m.

A battery reportedly occurred at 2:24 p.m. in the Student Services Plaza. The case is open.

Saturday, April 26, reported at 12:27 p.m.

Reckless driving in Lot L was reported. The case is closed.

Tuesday, April 29, reported at 9:51 a.m.

Vandalism on the water main valve in Lot L was reported. The case is open.

Wednesday, April 30, reported at 7:51 a.m.

An outside agency report was filed for the theft of an electric bike at El Segundo High School on March 19, 2024.

Friday, May 2, reported at 6:39 a.m.

Vandalism on a window in the ECC Bookstore was reported. The case is open.

Friday, May 2, reported at 2:34 p.m.

Vandalism on a car in Lot L was reported. The case is open.

Friday, May 2, reported at 4:36 pm

Vandalism on a window in the Communications Building was reported. The case is open.

Wednesday, May 7, reported at 1:59 p.m.

An intoxicated driver near Crenshaw and Redondo Beach Boulevard was turned over to an outside agency.

 

 

 

 

