Vandalism, battery, reckless driving reported to El Camino College Police

A total of eight crimes have been reported to the El Camino College Police Department since Wednesday, April 22, as reported in the last Police Beat.

Wednesday, April 23, reported at 3:16 p.m.

A battery reportedly occurred at 2:24 p.m. in the Student Services Plaza. The case is open.

Saturday, April 26, reported at 12:27 p.m.

Reckless driving in Lot L was reported. The case is closed.

Tuesday, April 29, reported at 9:51 a.m.

Vandalism on the water main valve in Lot L was reported. The case is open.

Wednesday, April 30, reported at 7:51 a.m.

An outside agency report was filed for the theft of an electric bike at El Segundo High School on March 19, 2024.

Friday, May 2, reported at 6:39 a.m.

Vandalism on a window in the ECC Bookstore was reported. The case is open.

Friday, May 2, reported at 2:34 p.m.

Vandalism on a car in Lot L was reported. The case is open.

Friday, May 2, reported at 4:36 pm

Vandalism on a window in the Communications Building was reported. The case is open.

Wednesday, May 7, reported at 1:59 p.m.

An intoxicated driver near Crenshaw and Redondo Beach Boulevard was turned over to an outside agency.