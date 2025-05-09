Vandalism, battery, reckless driving reported to El Camino College Police

A total of eight crimes have been reported to the El Camino College Police Department since Wednesday, April 22, as reported in the last Police Beat.
Wednesday, April 23, reported at 3:16 p.m.
A battery reportedly occurred at 2:24 p.m. in the Student Services Plaza. The case is open.
Saturday, April 26, reported at 12:27 p.m.
Reckless driving in Lot L was reported. The case is closed.
Tuesday, April 29, reported at 9:51 a.m.
Vandalism on the water main valve in Lot L was reported. The case is open.
Wednesday, April 30, reported at 7:51 a.m.
An outside agency report was filed for the theft of an electric bike at El Segundo High School on March 19, 2024.
Friday, May 2, reported at 6:39 a.m.
Vandalism on a window in the ECC Bookstore was reported. The case is open.
Friday, May 2, reported at 2:34 p.m.
Vandalism on a car in Lot L was reported. The case is open.
Friday, May 2, reported at 4:36 pm
Vandalism on a window in the Communications Building was reported. The case is open.
Wednesday, May 7, reported at 1:59 p.m.
An intoxicated driver near Crenshaw and Redondo Beach Boulevard was turned over to an outside agency.