Club Rush returns for a second round

As upbeat music played and echoes of laughter filled the walkways, students gathered beneath the shady pines to connect.

With clearer skies and bright sunshine this time around, clubs were able to showcase their mission goals and recruit new members.

Another round of Club Rush, hosted by the Inter-Club Council from Monday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 29 on the Schauerman Library Lawn, gave students more opportunities to engage with the campus community.

The first Club Rush this semester took place from Tuesday, March 4 to Thursday, March 6, according to an earlier feature by The Union.

Kade Horasz, 19, ICC director of finance, said another Club Rush, which usually occurs only once a semester, was organized as a way to support clubs and boost student engagement. About 30 to 35 clubs attended the event.

Members of the Salsa Club danced in front of their table, showing off moves and inviting passerby students to join in.

This brought more students to join their clubs, like the Body Building Club, which reported 50 new sign-ups on the first day alone.

The Society of Music Club noted that the second round of Club Rush was beneficial, helping clubs recruit more members overall.

Several clubs featured spin-the-wheel challenges, but the Muslim Student Association was one of the few that included a push-up test as one of their tasks to connect with students.

Besides the spin-the-wheel challenges, the Tabletop Gaming Club had board games like Connect 4 on display and offered information to students about their game role-playing card and board game activities.

Gallery • 9 Photos Barkada club members recruit and showcase their organization to El Camino College students during Club Rush at the Library Lawn on Tuesday, April 29. People in the club do recreational activities together and learn about Filipino culture. The club will have a showcase at the Art Gallery about Baybayin, an ancient Filipino writing system, on Monday, May 19. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

