Club Rush showcases student organizations amid rainy days

By Union StaffMarch 14, 2025
(L-R) Robotics Club members Ramiro Rodriguez, 25, a computer science major; Jonathan Aquino, 19, an aerospace engineering major; and Yit-ming Chin, 20, a computer science major; sit alongside the club’s creations at Club Rush in the Schauerman Library on Wednesday, March 5. The Robotics Club always brings along their creations for Club Rush. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)

A queen captures a piece.

Robots warm the hearts of onlookers.

Students share laughter and connect over common interests.

At the first day of Club Rush, hosted by the Inter-Club Council, tents for over 40 student organizations propped up under sunny skies at the Student Services Plaza on Tuesday, March 4.

El Camino College students and campus club representatives walk through and gather in the Student Services Plaza on Tuesday, March 4. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
But by the next day, the weather had shifted.

The cloudy, rainy weather persisted through Thursday, March 6, forcing the event indoors into the Collaboration Room in the Schauerman Library.

Due to the rainy weather conditions outside, Club Rush at El Camino College was moved to the Schauerman Library Collaboration Room on Wednesday, March 6. (Erica Lee | The Union)
“I didn’t know about the location switch until about 11 p.m. I had to rush to make sure my members were able to get the message,” Artemis Santos, a psychology major and member of the Gender Sexuality Alliance club, said.

Each club buzzed with energy as they set up their tables in the library, eager to introduce their organizations’ missions to the campus community.

Business Management major Jordan Consul, 22, and studio arts major Kristina Tiongco, 23, run the ECC Barkada Club. It was created to build community among Filipino students. "We give a community of Filipinos a safe space," Tiongco said. (Jamila Zaki | The Union)
Despite the venue change, El Camino College Barkada, a club which builds community among Filipino students, showed up to spread candy, flyers, and music with the visitors to their table.

The club hosts events that consist of potlucks, karaoke, Christmas parties, and fundraising events.

sings the chorus to "Fly Me to the Moon," a song originally written by composer Bart Howard in 1954 and famously sung by Frank Sinatra.
“[Barkada addresses the] importance of sharing the struggles of being Filipino back home and abroad,” studio arts major Kristina Tiongco, 23, said. “We give a community of Filipinos a safe space.”

The Architecture Club has been active on campus for two years, where they talk about architecture and focus on skills in design.

Veronica Petts, Architecture Club vice president, and Tommy Lee, Architecture Club president, attended Club Rush in the Collaboration Room of the El Camino College Library on Thursday, March 6.
Although some students mentioned difficulties hearing others in the Collaboration Room, others were having a blast.

The Chess Club made an appearance at Club Rush and played against anyone who had the courage to make a move.

Chess Club president Dang Nguyen makes a move against Black Student Union club member Michael Franck Love while fellow BSU member Carmen Symone watches at Club Rush in the El Camino College Library on Wednesday, March 5. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
The Chess Club hosts games that are open to both players and observers and meets every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

But one thing stood out to students across the room—a remote-controlled Wall-E model.

The robotic's club remote controlled model of Wall-E the robot makes an appearance at Club Rush in the library March 5. In addition to moving his arms, the robot can also rotate its eye piece. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
For the Robotics Club, it has become a near-tradition for Wall-E to make an appearance. The club host competitions where members create a robot to race.

The Robotics Club meets up Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. in Room 22 in the ITEC building’s basement.

Computer science major Ramiro Rodriguez, 25, uses his remote control to power the Wall-E robot at the El Camino Robotics Club booth as a part of Club Rush on Wednesday, March 5. The Wall-E robot was built using vex and 3D-printed parts. "We control him by the remote but he can be pre-programed to move on his own," Rodriguez said. (Erica Lee |The Union)
Computer science major Ramiro Rodriguez, 25, uses his remote control to power the Wall-E robot at the El Camino Robotics Club booth as a part of Club Rush on Wednesday, March 5. The Wall-E robot was built using vex and 3D-printed parts.
The Veterans Club also had a huge draw to their table, which handed out free candy and Sol de Janeiro body wash samples.

“The one misconception that people have for our club is that you have to be a veteran, and that is not the case,” Reggie Parducho, vice president of the Veterans Club, said. “Anybody and everybody can participate and learn about the veteran community and learn about the military.”

Austin McCarty, 25, supervises the Veterans Club table at El Camino College Club Rush in Schauerman Library on Wednesday, March 5. The biggest draw to the table were the free Sol de Jainero body wash samples. "We got it donated by the YMCA," McCarty said. "We got six pallets." (Erica Lee | The Union)
There was another organization that connected with students–the Alpha Gamma Sigma honors society program.

Anthropology major Camile Martinez, 20, and business major Mahdi Syed, 19, run Alpha Gamma Sigma.

Anthropology major Camile Martinez, 20, and business major Mahdi Syed, 19, run the Alpha Gamma Sigma (AGS) Honors Society Program. The program is meant to prepare highly motivated students for university transfer. "You get an Honors notation on your transcript and you also get a gold stole," Syed said. (Jamila Zaki | The Union)
The program is meant to prepare highly motivated students for university transfer, and provides various benefits to participants.

“You get an honors notation on your transcript, and you also get a gold stole,” Syed said.

Students also have the perk of sitting in the front rows during graduation.

Another source of energy in the room was El Camino Body Building, a new student club.

(L-R) Bodying Building Club members Jagger Smith, 18, Amar Hazara, 18, and Kentaro Matsugaya, 19, pose in front of their booth at Club Rush in the library on March 5. Body Building is one of the many new clubs established this year. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
Enoch Joo, 18, a fire science major, said that bodybuilding is a great community and a safe space, but warned that TikTok has a decent amount of toxic bodybuilding subcultures.

“We spread functional fitness and physical activity, which promotes happiness,” Joo said.

But that’s not all.

Several clubs were based on specific media interests, including horror.

(L-R) Club co-president Slade Davis, 22, and club member Idanely Ramirez, 19, represented the Horror Club at El Camino College. They explained that their club hosts group discussions about horror movies, shows, and books and enjoys related games and stories. (Daimel Garcia Del Busto | The Union)
Being all about horror, the club talks about new and old media in the horror industry, deconstructs what horror is, examines underlying political themes and provides a safe space for LGBTQ youth.

The club meets biweekly Thursdays at 3 p.m. in the Social Justice Center. The first meeting is on March 20.

Members of the Tabletop Gaming Club take in the room as they wait for Club Rush attendees Wednesday, March 5. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Like most of the other campus organizations, the Tabletop Gaming Club attended all three days of Club Rush.

“We play games on tables,” Diego Trujillo, 20, a history major, said. “Our club is noncommittal, and we are always looking for board game suggestions.”

The club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Humanities Building Room 106, and Fridays for Dungeons & Dragons from noon to 5 p.m. in the library’s Collaboration Room.

Chess Club member Adam Collins, 19, plays chess at Club Rush on March 5. He mentions that his favorite chess piece is the queen. Chess Club matches are open to both players and observers. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
“[Our mission is] to cultivate a welcoming community for like-minded people and nerds,” Stevie Silva, 22, a film major, said.

To connect with these and other student clubs, visit Engage, the platform for student organizations at ECC.

The Union editors Camila Jimenez and Nikki Yunker; staff writers Drex Carratala, Nick Miller, Seph Peters and Jamila Zaki; and interns Bridget Colbert, Keandra Lee, Oriana de Quay and Nicolas Tomsio contributed to this story.

