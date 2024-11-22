Advertisement
El Camino College The Union
El Camino College The Union
El Camino College The Union
Associated Students Organization to fund event to support students during holidays

Byline photo of Nick Miller
By Nick MillerNovember 22, 2024
The El Camino College Associated Students Organization executive officers and senators meet in the Student Services building on Thursday, Oct. 10. ASO Senate meetings take place every Thursday in the Pencil Room, located west of the Warrior Welcome Center on the first floor of Student Services. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)

The Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education and California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids programs will host an event to support students during the holiday season on Dec. 6.

Approved during an Associated Students Organization meeting on Nov. 21, $750 will be funded for CARE and CalWORKs to make the event possible for what could be up to a “few hundred” members that have been assisted by the program.

These members assisted by the program consist of students with children, single-parent students and low-income students. The celebration will bring families of students, administrators and faculty members together to give back to students.

“CARE/CalWORKS are one of the programs that have been championed by the state of California to help parent-students,” Director of Student Services Andres Osorio said.

Funding will cover 35 Costco pizzas, along with cookies, fruit snacks, chips, candy canes, water and Capri-suns.

Osorio said that ASO’s purpose is to be a reliable source when it comes to funds for student’s benefit.

“We just want to use our money in the best way possible, because we want to give our money back to the students because it’s never our money,” Osorio said.

