The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Fresh fades and success: Hair cuts, resources provided by student support network

Byline photo of Joshua Flores
By Joshua FloresJune 1, 2024
Machinist+major+Anthony+Martinez%2C+left%2C+receives+his+free+haircut+from+independent+barber+Kevin+McClain+at+the+Dr.+Parrish+Geary%E2%80%99s+Barbershop+Talks+event+hosted+by+Men+of+Color+Action+Network+on+Wednesday%2C+May+22.+%28Joshua+Flores+%7C+The+Union%29
Machinist major Anthony Martinez, left, receives his free haircut from independent barber Kevin McClain at the Dr. Parrish Geary’s Barbershop Talks event hosted by Men of Color Action Network on Wednesday, May 22. (Joshua Flores | The Union)

A community made to help students by providing resources, counseling and networking opportunities has been at El Camino College since the 2023 spring semester.

The Men of Color Action Network held its third and final “Dr. Parrish Geary’s Barbershop Talks” event for this semester which provided participants with free food, haircuts and an opportunity to converse with each other.

Local barbers came to the event on Wednesday, May 22 in the Student Equity Achievement Center and provided free haircuts along with homemade food made by family members of those who are a part of the MOCAN program.

“The reason why I come here for these barbershop talks is so I can get a connection with brotherhood and network with others,… a free space where we can share emotions, any struggles, any hardships just so we can have men of color feel safe,” psychology major Lee Lopez said.

Students gathered in the SEA room at the Student Services building participate in the Dr. Parrish Geary’s Barbershop Talks event hosted by MOCAN on May 22. Photo by Joshua Flores
Attendees of the Barbershop Talks event get haircuts and converse with each other in the Student Equity Achievement Center on Wednesday, May 22. (Joshua Flores | The Union)

Machinist major, Anthony Martinez, found out about the event after seeing a previous one and found out how to RSVP for the event and got the first haircut.

Martinez said he liked his haircut because it had a good line, his only criticism was that he should have gone for a skin fade.

Extended Opportunity Program Services Counselor Brandon Douglas said MOCAN offers several benefits to eligible students: priority registration, prioritized counseling appointments, free merchandise and career-specific headshots, resume workshops and help with financial aid and careers.

“It’s important because it brings people together I think oftentimes life makes us so busy that we don’t know how to pause and be intentional with our time,” Douglas said. “A lot of reasons drop out or don’t persist is cause they don’t feel a sense of belonging on campus they don’t feel like they matter,… so for MOCAN we’re saying that ‘yall do matter.’”

MOCAN at El Camino will be planning and hosting more workshops and events for the fall semester and the next academic year including the barbershop talks events.

“It’s really just to build a sense of brotherhood on campus, right, we want to allow and enable a safe space for our men to meet up, connect with other men of color in a safe space, where they feel like they can talk whatever it is they wanna talk,” MOCAN adviser Chris Marroquin said.

More information about MOCAN can be found on their website.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
El Camino College associate professor of Childhood Education Cynthia Cervantes smiles for a photo inside the new Teacher’s Resource Room in the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building. The room is a place where students can work, study, and access resources. (Amanda Niebergall | The Union)
Liberal studies and real estate certificates see increase in enrollment at El Camino College
Robots from students that couldn’t attend the Robotics Exhibition on Wednesday, May 29 on display on a table in the Industry Technology Education Center. The exhibition showcased robots made from El Camino College students, each with their own function. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
Innovative robots demonstrated at robotics showcase
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Verbal disturbances, theft, indecent exposure cases reported across El Camino
A photo illustration shows a wide variety of marijuana products including marijuana flower, joints, concentrated wax, vapes and edibles. The products on the right were purchased at licensed dispensaries and the products on the left were purchased in unlicensed dispensaries. There is a difference in both pricing and quality when it comes to the products. (Photo illustration by Monroe Davis | The Union)
Want to smoke? Six dispensary safety tips to follow before sparking up
El Camino College Student Development Office Director Ricky Gonzalez works at his desk in the Communications Building on May 30, 2023. Gonzalez was the Interim SDO Director when this photo was taken. (Taylor Sharp | The Union)
Legal expert weighs in on new social media policy
El Camino College Class of 2019 attends the 72nd Commencement Ceremony at the Murdock Stadium on Friday, June 7, 2019. File photo (Elena Perez | The Union)
Student speaker speeches will go online, college leaders to give remarks at commencement

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in