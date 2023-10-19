The student news site of El Camino College

Library offers mid-semester support for students

By Nellie EloizardOctober 19, 2023
El+Camino+College+students+working+and+studying+in+the+Tutoring+Center+located+in+the+second+floor+of+the+Schauerman+Library+on+Oct.+18.+%28Nellie+Eloizard+%7C+The+Union%29
El Camino College students working and studying in the Tutoring Center located in the second floor of the Schauerman Library on Oct. 18. (Nellie Eloizard | The Union)

The Tutoring Center provides support for students who are studying and preparing for their midterm exams and projects this fall semester.

Tutoring service worker and student Jessica Villanueva said the center will be available during regular hours to help address specific midterm and final exams concerns from students.

Located on the second floor of the Schauerman Library the center offers access to 34 tutors covering a wide range of studies such as nursing, autonomy, history, anthropology, biology and more.

The center offers other services beyond tutoring such as free snacks, anatomy props, quiet study spaces, canvas assistance and access to various computer design programs.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
