Juggling jobs and education: Students share how they manage responsibilities

Computer Information System major Pablo Ortiz, 20, works at the Esports center inside Schauerman Library at El Camino College. Ortiz (left) chats with English Jennings (right), a student who comes to the center frequently on March 28. “On the weekdays I work here [Esports Center], and on the weekends I work upstairs [Study Center],” said Ortiz. (Nindiya Maheswari | The Union) Photo credit: Nindiya A Maheswari Putri

Whether it be to support himself and his mother financially or focus on college, computer science major Bryan Ventura, 21, works as an outreach ambassador inside the Student Services Building as a full-time student.

Students can benefit from working on campus as most jobs allow workers to have a flexible schedule while gaining work experience and prioritizing college.

“One of the greatest things that any student should be taking advantage of working on campus because we are always going to see you as a student first,” Ventura said. “We want to prioritize your education.”

El Camino College students can find on-campus employment through Federal Work Study and the Learning-Aligned Employment Program.

Financial Aid Advisor Luis Mancia said that any department on campus may hire students.

According to Mancia, there are about 178 students who are currently working at various departments at El Camino College using Federal Work Study funds.

In addition, El Camino Job Placement Specialist Adrian Delgado said that Warrior Jobs helps students find off-campus jobs.

Moreover, students share how they balance life in college and why they decide to work while studying full-time:

Computer information system major Pablo Ortiz, 20, has a side job selling refurbished furniture and computer parts online, in addition to working at Schauerman Library’s Esports and Study Centers.

“Your workplaces are where you also study, so you don’t have to travel anywhere”, Ortiz said. “You’re also close to many resources, close to your professors if you need help.”

Ortiz said that having a calendar on his phone helps him balance his work and study schedule. As a result, he still has time to spend with his family and friends despite juggling two jobs with college.

Sociology major Hazelle Becera, 28, also has two jobs. While working 18 hours a week at the Study Center, Becera works an additional 20 hours off-campus at Staples.

“By working in the library. I’m able to do my homework here. So that’s how I’m able to like balance things out,” Becera said. “Because I don’t have a whole lot of time to do homework when I get home.”

Becera works to pay her rent, bills and living expenses because she no longer receives financial support from her parents.

“I’m able to manage both jobs and school because I timebox everything and you have to be organized and you have to think and plan ahead,” Becera said.

Despite her busy schedule, Becera makes time for hiking, reading and dining out with friends.

Nursing major Yuki Hatae, 19, works at Lowe’s in Torrance while maintaining a 13-unit course schedule.

“So usually our quizzes for Chemistry are on Tuesdays. If I work over the weekends, it’s hard for me to study and go to work at the same time,” Hatae said.

Hatae said that she manages to complete most of her homework. Though she calls out work or asks for reduced hours when she can’t finish coursework.

“If I let them know for at least four days or if I could find a backup and they’re okay with it,” Hatae said.

First-year psychology major Aimee Lool, 18, applied for a job at the Reading and Writing Studio to gain her first work experience. Lool said one of the challenges of working on campus is not having enough time to relax after class.

Business major Jay Flemings,19, enjoys working as an El Camino presidential ambassador and shares the perks of his job.

“If you do have a quiz or something that day, you can always just tell your boss or supervisor,” Flemings said. “They do understand that you are a student first.”